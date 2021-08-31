What If …? Doctor Strange Supreme in the episode 4 poster

will be the protagonist of the fourth episode ofavailable from tomorrow exclusively on

Marvel Studios has in fact published the poster of the new episode starring the Sorcerer Supreme. At the moment we don’t know anything about the character, nor about his past, but from the previous promos it seems that he will face another Strange. Furthermore, from what has been revealed during the past few weeks, the original voice will be that of Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Strange also in live action. Below you can see the poster in its entirety:

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

