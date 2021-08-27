What If …? episode 3 a funny, paradoxical and tortuous thriller. Review

– Advertisement –

Episode 3 of the animated series What If…? by Marvel Studios is a hilarious, paradoxical, twisted thriller revolving around the head of SHIELD Nick Fury as he tries to figure out who exactly is killing his Avengers Initiative candidates before they’ve had a chance to join the team. (* Attention spoiler in sight *)

At the beginning the episode seems to make us think about what would have happened if most of the Avengers (minus Captain America) had been killed before the battle of New York, but then we discover that the real “What If …?” in this case it is, what would have happened if Hope van Dyne had entered SHIELD and died in service. Well, keeping this detail in mind, let’s dig deep into the third episode of What If…? What if… the world loses its strongest heroes?

To fully appreciate this episode you will need to have seen all of Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to Ant-Man, also Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but let’s go in order.

Never as on this occasion I recommend watching the episode in the original language, if you prefer (so much it’s worth it) watch it first in Italian and then watch it again in the original language so you won’t even need subtitles. They return to reprise their MCU characters Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawk eye, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, Frank Grillo as Crossbones, Mark Ruffalo like Bruce Banner and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif.

In place of Scarlett Johansson is Lake Bell, who voices Poison Ivy in DC’s spectacular animated series Harley Quinn. Replacing Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark is Mike Wingert, and it’s not the first time – he’s played Iron Man in Avengers Assemble, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers of the Future. Stephanie Panisello (Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness) is Betty Ross and General Ross is Mike McGill and not William Hurt. In Italian you will find all the voices of the original dubbers.

What happens different? Starting with Iron Man 2, Nick Fury and Natasha Romanoff begin their attempts to get Tony Stark to SHIELD, but instead of helping him fight the symptoms of palladium core poisoning in his reactor, they seem to accidentally kill him with the same injection. Natasha is arrested by Brock Rumlow and his henchmen, but escapes easily.

Meanwhile in the desert, Agent Coulson finds Mjolnir, but as Hawkeye points his bow at a Thor approaching the hammer, his finger “slips” and he kills the Thunder God with a single arrow. Hawkeye dies shortly after.

Meanwhile, Natasha tracks down Betty Ross to try to figure out the causes of Tony’s suspicious death. Betty examines the antidote and syringe, Bruce Banner hides in his lab and Natasha finds out. Bruce Hulks comes out of his hiding place and suddenly finds himself in the middle of an ambush led by General Ross.

Loading... Advertisements

Thor’s death has drawn Loki and an Asgardian army that threatens to invade Earth. Fury makes a deal with Loki, hoping to find out who was responsible for all the murders before Loki proceeds with his evil plans to destroy her.

With Loki’s help and the crucial tip given to him by Natasha before he dies, Fury travels to the grave of Hope van Dyne aka Wasp, who in this timeline became a SHIELD agent and died on a mission. We can conclude that in this universe it was Hope who went to Odessa instead of Natasha on a deadly mission described in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Natasha was tasked with escorting a nuclear engineer out of Iran during the mission, but when she arrived in Odessa she was attacked by Bucky Barnes, he shot her in the stomach and killed the engineer who was with her.

Fury (and Loki disguised as Fury) face the killer on Hope’s grave – it’s Hank Pym! He is terribly consumed with revenge after losing both Hope and Janet on SHIELD missions. Hank is not in his usual Ant-Man suit but he has a Yellowjacket suit; killed the would-be Avengers after going mad with grief.

The end result: good but not great! It’s a classic What If tale… because it uses a very mundane twist to show how bad everything could have gone with the right alteration. Loki betrays Fury and invades Earth, fulfilling his “glorious intentions” and Fury uses Captain Marvel’s pager in a final attempt to turn the tide. The episode concludes as he and Carol Danvers explore the area where Steve Rogers has been buried in ice for decades.

But as I said, it’s not all bad, there were also a lot of little big moments in this episode. The sudden deaths of the Avengers were all equally shocking, but Natasha’s death hit the most emotionally. Probably because she was present for most of the episode as SHIELD’s most trusted agent, but also because she died in the Holy Timeline and that wasn’t her plan. Natasha left fighting, of course, but it looks like we’ve lost her three times now, thanks to her recent swan song with Black Widow.

Coulson’s dialogue in the episode was great! Clark Gregg is always great, so it’s hard to choose between his description of Thor – “sir, he’s beautiful” – and his password confession – “Hashtag-Steve-Steve-Steve-i-Heart-Steve-0704”. In any timeline, Coulson will always be wonderful. Some things never change.

Not bad also the revelation of Hank as Yellowjacket, probably some viewers will find incredible the possibility that Hank killed all those people but this is the game on which What If is based …, by the way Hank has always been a tough belligerent . Hope was the only reason she lived in this world, so it’s easy enough to believe that her grudge against the organization would escalate in the wake of her daughter’s death.

In conclusion, the What If… series is turning out to be a really good product and each episode has its own why. Is it worth watching? For me yes.

– Advertisement –