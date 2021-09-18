What If …? Episode 6. Despite Tony Stark and Killmonger the plot remains flat

– Advertisement –

Episode 6 of What If…?, titled “What if … Killmonger saved Tony Stark?”, it might be the flattest episode to come out of the series so far, it sure works the way it needs to work – that is, it takes a character from the MCU who hasn’t had enough time in the spotlight and gives him more narrative space. In this case it is the charismatic villain of Black Panther Erik “Killmonger” Stevens. In the movies, perhaps he is a little too underestimated, while in this short he manages to grab a space of his own. (We also put him on the list of all Marvel villains, from worst to best, guess what position he is in? Or read about it in this article.)

As it was only relevant to the Black Panther movie, we can see the character come out of that bubble and interact with some other pillars of the MCU, his connection with Tony Stark rules out the birth of Iron Man, but the question is whether this situation could have a positive effect on Killmonger’s soul, like his cousin T’Challa inspired Thanos And Yondu to be better people in a different alternate reality. Once this question is answered, the episode winds to an abrupt conclusion.

The two main films that you have to see to get into the mood of this episode are absolutely Iron Man and Black Panther. The whole episode revolves around the origin of superhero Tony Stark, but it is not necessary to see the sequels as well. The scene in which we meet Ulysses Klaue it’s an alternate take of his introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but watching that movie isn’t a necessity for this story.

Also in this case it is a good thing to choose to see the episode in the original language where we find, as always, Uatu the Observer by Jeffrey Wright. From Black Panther we find many familiar voices like Michael B. Jordan like Killmonger, the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, Angela Bassett as Regina Ramonda, John Kani like King T’Chaka, Andy Serkis like Ulysses Klaue, and Danai Gurira like Okoye. As for Iron Man, Don Cheadle is James Rhodes, Jon Favreau is Happy Hogan, Paul Bettany is JARVIS and Leslie Bibb is Christine Everhart. Instead Robert Downey Jr. does not voice Tony Stark, and it is Beth Hoyt who voices Pepper Potts. In short, they could have done their part, but it’s not up to us to judge… indeed, yes and I think it would have been much more empathetic to find the voices of the two most important actors in the franchise.

What’s different?

The military career of Navy Seal Erik Stevens, codenamed Killmonger, leads him to infiltrate the Ten Rings, to discover a plan to capture Tony Stark and use him to arm the terrorist organization. Acting on this information, Killmonger appears during the Ten Rings’ violent attempt to capture Tony. When the Stark-branded bomb lands near its creator, he is saved at the last second by Killmonger, who throws the bomb into the distance and knocks out would-be kidnappers.

In this reality, Stark’s heart is never pierced by shrapnel and he doesn’t find himself having to build a robot suit… in a cave! With a scrap box! It also does not learn the lesson of life, because it chooses to continue building weapons and even doubles the load. Killmonger further gains his trust by exposing Obadiah Stane as part of the kidnapping plot. Stark chooses to promote Killmonger to Stane’s old location and invests in an old Killmonger idea to create mech-like drones. Pepper Potts is uncomfortable in this situation, he feels that Killmonger is hiding his true intentions.

The drones cannot be completed due to the lack of a valid power source. Stark considers arc reactor technology, but immediately dismisses the idea as a feasible one. Killmonger talks about how vibranium could solve the problem by sacrificing his family heirloom, his father’s necklace. Inspired, Stark decides to arrange a meeting with Ulysses Klaue to buy more vibranium from the black market. James Rhodes acts on Stark’s behalf and that’s when things get complicated.

Black Panther interrupts the meeting to get back the vibranium stolen from his country, Killmonger defeats both Black Panther and Rhodes and kills them both. Not before scolding Rhodey for working with a corrupt system that oppresses people like them. He makes it appear that the two have killed each other, later visits Stark (who is aware of the truth), kills him, and makes him realize that the two have never truly shared the same vision. As Stark dies from a vibranium spear, Dora Milaje is blamed and war begins to take hold between the United States and Wakanda.

Killmonger kills Klaue, uses his corpse to enter Wakanda and earn the trust of his royal family from whom he was estranged as a child. Organize a battle against the Stark drones and lead the Wakandians to victory.

The ending is open, but the situation looks really grim, King T’Chaka makes Killmonger the new Black Panther, it’s only a matter of time before Killmonger betrays his uncle and gets the long-awaited revenge, showing that even in this reality, Tony Stark inadvertently sets in motion the situations that will lead to T’Chaka’s death. The same confronts Killmonger in the Panther spirit realm and warns him that his actions will have disastrous consequences.

Meanwhile, Shuri is not fooled by Killmonger’s charm and makes a deal with Pepper Potts in hopes of unmasking him and preventing the war from escalating.

Highlights in what if episode 6

One of the best moments ever is when Stark looks at Killmonger’s schematics for his idea of ​​the drone, which look very similar to Gundam’s. Killmonger sinfully admits that he likes anime, a subtle way of admitting his blue armored uniform is to look like Vegeta.

The press conference is incredibly satisfying, Killmonger silences Stane’s plans by easily nipping the problem in the bud, the fact that Stane is shot dead is the icing on the cake. It makes me think how the Iron Man plot is incredibly obvious to those who speak Urdu, as the terrorists of the Ten Rings tell the viewer directly that Obadiah Stane is behind the kidnapping.

Speaking of the Ten Rings, their involvement certainly seems to carry more weight after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As it should be, Killmonger would be such a strong enemy for the leader of the Ten Rings, Wenwu, who is obsessed with a secret and fantastic utopian society that considers him a stranger despite a family bond.

We also have Chadwick Boseman’s third performance in this series and once again it hits straight to the heart. The Star-Lord episode was a celebration of T’Challa, talking about her potential to make the universe a better place. The zombie episode made him give a meaningful speech about remembering the dead and keeping their memories in your heart. We now see T’Challa’s coffin and it appears as a spirit.

A bad mark goes to the one who is often referred to as the key to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Iron Man is not doing a great job in this series. He has made three appearances so far and has died each time. The comic version of What If…? she has never been too kind to characters like Magneto, Loki, Kingpin or Beast and now it seems that Stark is their television counterpart. There will likely be an episode coming up where it ends on Sakaar, so let’s hope it does better.

