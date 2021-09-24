What If … episode 7, big party for Thor and Loki with a crazy cliffhanger

– Advertisement –

In episode 7 of What If…, “What if… Thor was an only child?”, We find out what would have happened if Odin had decided to return little Loki to his family of Frost Giants instead of keeping him and Thor had grown up believing he was an only child. It is always important to remember that however he is not an only child, there is always Hela.

This episode presents us with fun and light, plus it ends with a fantastic cliffhanger that seems to set the ending of this animated series and gives us a lot to talk about. I’m sure they’ll find a way to kill Tony Stark before the end.

Surely to better appreciate this episode it is quite necessary to have seen at least the first Thor movie and to follow Thor: Ragnarok. There are also a ton of references to the first chapter of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, to Captain Marvel and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

As always, I recommend seeing What If… in the original language, especially if you are fond of the actors who play the characters, because it is always a nice surprise, but if you are fond of the voices of the voice actors, then you will find the same charm as the films. As always we find Uatu the Watcher by Jeffrey Wright. Chris Hemsworth returns for Thor, Tom Hiddleston is Loki, Natalie Portman is Jane Foster, Kat Dennings is Darcy Lewis, Samuel L. Jackson is Nick Fury, Jeff Goldblum is the Great teacher, Cobie Smulders is Maria Hill, Clark Gregg is the agent Phil Coulson, Frank Grillo is Brock Rumlow / Crossbones, Taika Waititi is Korg, Karen Gillan is Nebula, Jaimie Alexander is Lady Sif and Rachel House is Topaz.

What’s different?

Jane Foster and Darcy Lewis are camped in the desert to monitor a rather familiar astronomy that turns out to be Thor and his gang arriving in Las Vegas with the intention of partying. The Observer at this point intervenes in the story to give us some more information, in this universe Odin chose not to raise Loki as his son after finding him on the battlefield and brought him back to the Ice Giants.

Growing up without a challenging relationship – leading him to maturity – Thor has evolved into a party prince who takes the opportunity to enact his bad boy behavior when his father slips into Odin’s sleep and his mother Frigga. he takes a little vacation.

What he decides to do is invite all the Nine Kingdoms to the biggest party ever seen on Earth, this turns into a surprising series of events for Jane and Darcy to face, they expected a much more malevolent alien invasion, instead they find themselves in a crazy party. Despite her lack of wisdom, Jane is still drawn to Thor and is pulled into his orbit. Meanwhile, Darcy marries Howard the Duck. In practice, the situation quickly degenerates.

After partying all night with a group of favorite MCU characters, including Nebula, Rocket Raccoon and others … Jane receives a visit from SHIELD, who is looking for a way to get rid of Thor and clean up the mess that he and his Friends revelers are doing on Earth.

Loading... Advertisements

Maria Hill decides to call Captain Marvel to get the job done, she arrives and kicks him, but explains that using all her power to get rid of him could cause catastrophic damage to the planet, so they think the best way not to too much damage is luring Thor to a remote area where his annihilation won’t be a problem.

Jane thinks SHEILD’s plan is overkill and comes up with another one by going to report to Frigga that Thor has gone out of his mind throwing a party on Earth. Frigga leaves for our planet to give a good lecture to his son, but he manages to fix everything and convinces her that he is absolutely not celebrating, indeed his is a study holiday in the Nine Kingdoms for a “cultural exchange”. The efforts to clean up the mess before Frigga arrives on Earth are fluctuating, so much so that the mother was about to understand the trap, were it not that Captain Marvel herself is holding the game. As the episode appears to wrap up, Thor and Jane’s relationship develops further, with the couple arranging for a real date.

How does it end?

It almost felt like there was a real happy ending to this story, not even the Watcher had foreseen this cliffhanger!

As romantic music spreads around Jane and Thor, a portal opens and Infinity Ultron exits. It is in the body he created during Avengers: Age of Ultron that the Avengers took and used to bring Vision to life in the Holy Timeline, plus he has all six Infinity Stones. But the question is, will James Spader’s voice come out of Ultron’s mouth when we see him next time, or Paul Bettany’s? This is really interesting, the episode leaves us with a lot of questions, it seems to have been just the aperitif for something much bigger.

Highlights of What If 7

In an episode full of funny moments it’s hard to pick just a few, surely both Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston seem to have had a lot of fun bringing these versions of Thor and Loki to life and their lines are truly a gift for fans. It was a pleasure to see the couple interact without so many years of rivalry and resentment accumulating between them. It turns out that they would have been best friends – something that perhaps both of them suspected in the Sacred Timeline, but which they could never achieve, given the difficult previous family history. Kat Dennings who plays Darcy really does a great performance, I never thought I’d see Darcy and Howard the Duck get married, it was perhaps one of the high points, sometimes the MCU gives us moments we didn’t know we needed.

The fight sequence between Carol and Thor was put together spectacularly, it was interesting to see how even they were the whole time, even if Carol held back a bit. I was wondering if we would ever get to see Carol wield Mjolnir, but this episode answered that question pretty definitively, which is no?

Episode 7’s Infinity Ultron cliffhanger was also superb, Marvel recounted it in various materials, but the final showdown of What If …, which apparently will bring all of these universes together for a massive battle that includes Captain Carter, it should be a truly mind-blowing ending.

We are increasingly curious to see the next episodes, in the meantime, if you want to review all the previous episodes they are on Disney Plus. If you want to stay updated on the Marvel world, activate the notifications.

– Advertisement –