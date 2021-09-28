News

What If …?, Fans of the Marvel series have gone crazy over the return of those characters

Like every Wednesday, a new episode of What if …?, which this time around leads MCU fans to wonder what would have happened if Killmonger had saved Tony Stark. Judging by the reactions of the web, the public seems to have greatly appreciated this new version of the Black Panther villain, as well as the return of other characters.

The sixth episode of the new Marvel animated series, titled What if … Killmonger rescued Tony Stark?, in fact, saw the appearance, in an alternate reality, of many important names for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Tony Stark / Iron Man, fans were also thrilled by the return of Ulysses Klaue. If at first, played in live-action by Robert Downey Jr, in this case he lent the voice Mick Wingert, to dub the second was instead the same Andy Serkis.

If Killmonger’s arrival had already been anticipated in recent days, this does not mean that his appearance was received more coldly by the spectators of What If …? At the bottom of the news we can see some of the tweets that best express the enthusiasm of the fans. There are those who write that the one just released in streaming on Disney + is “best episode seen so far”, who observes that, no matter what reality he is in, Killmonger remains one of the best villains in the MCU, and who is happy because he is receiving from What If …? exactly what he expected: “dark twists, heavy consequences, villain / hero wins in messes”.

