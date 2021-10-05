What If …? Gamora in the poster of the last episode

published the poster forfor the latest episode ofthe first season of the series will end tomorrow on

Thanos’ favorite daughter wears the Titan armor, and looks smugly at the viewer. You can see the poster below, as the character debuts right in tomorrow’s episode, will he try to stop Ultron?

Loading... Advertisements

What do you think of this new poster dedicated to Gamora for the last episode of What If…? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic Marvel character. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

Source: Screen Rant