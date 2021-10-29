News

What If: Guardians of the Multiverse in the new image

Marvel Studios posted an image of the Guardians of the Multiverse in the formation of the last episode of What If…?

In the image, which you can see below, the Watcher has gathered his champions: Gamora, Black Widow, Star Lord, Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme, Black Panther and Party Thor. All this is underlined by the phrase “You have been chosen!”.

Did you like the Guardians of the Multiverse in the latest episode of What If…? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

Source: Screen Rant


