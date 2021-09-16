What If …? – here is the new spot dedicated to the sixth episode of tomorrow, which reveals the title and unreleased scenes

Here is the new spot for What If…? dedicated to Erik Killmonger, who will be the protagonist of the episode that will be released tomorrow on Disney +.

The first five episodes of What If… ?, the first animated series produced by Marvel Studios which explores completely new and alternative scenarios to the events of the various films, are finally streaming on Disney +. The show, inspired by the comic series of the same name published by the House of Ideas and composed by 9 episodes, will see the return of most of the actors of theMarvel Cinematic Universe acting as voice actors.

Looking forward to the sixth episode tomorrow, which will be dedicated to Erik Killmonger (protagonist of the character poster) i Marvel Studios have released a new official promotional video online with the first scenes set during the kidnapping of Tony Stark, the event that led him to become Iron Man.

Additionally, this promo reveals the episode title: “What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark? “

Good vision!

Recall that the vocal cast of What If…? will see Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) in the role of Uatu the Observer and numerous actors of the MCU including Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), ChrisHemsworth(Thor), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter / Captain Carter), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Jeff Goldblum(Great teacher), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine) e Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis). The animated series, written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, will be distributed on Disney + by11 August.

SYNOPSIS

“What If…? turns the script of the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, reworking famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney + in the summer of 2021, the first Marvel Studios animated series focuses on several MCU heroes, with a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews, while Ashley Bradley is the lead writer.

