What If …?, Here’s the gorgeous new poster focused on Thor’s party

The last episode of What If …? showed us what would happen if Thor had been an only child, the beloved superhero turned out to be the king of the parties and almost destroyed the Earth. The episode also included other characters such as Howard the Duck, Korg and Miek, and the Grand Master of which the brand new official poster has been released.

As we now know, What If …? overturns the script of theMCU, reinventing famous movie events in unexpected ways, so far we’ve seen Peggy Carter become Captain Carter, T’Challa as Star-Lord, superheroes as zombies, and more.

There House of Ideas has spread the artwork of the seventh episode of the animated series on its social networks, as you can see at the bottom of the news, the poster gives off strong vibrations of Miami Vice and shows the Grand Master and Thor while Howard and Korg are hidden in the background.

“Jane Foster makes an appearance as well as Darcy, Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings did a fantastic job.” said the director Bryan Andrews earlier on the episode.

“I have a feeling that maybe there is a little bit of the real Chris in ‘Party Thor’, which could be one of the reasons he came so easily into the project and enjoyed it so much.” he concluded.

We leave you with our review of the seventh episode of What If …? and with fan reactions to a particular scene from What If …? that made the web go crazy.

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
