What If, here’s who replaced Robert Downey Jr. in Tony Stark’s dub!

A good ear does not lie, and that of the MCU fans is always very attentive. In the sixth episode of the animated series available on Disney +, as we know, there was talk of Killmonger, who saved Tony Stark from the events of the 2008 film. All right, right? Except for a small detail: Stark’s voice was not that of Robert Downey Jr.

Nothing we didn’t already know, let’s be clear. Marvel had already announced that the actor could not be there. However, fans’ ears weren’t ready, and the actor who inherited the role of Downey Jr. really had a thankless task, this is to be said. Spectators, immediately after seeing the episode, flocked to twitter, commenting on the change of voice in a not entirely positive way. Not because the actor wasn’t good, but because Robert is inimitable. But who was it to replace him?

Let’s talk about Mick Wingert, which is not new to the world of Marvel. In the past he has already worked on the animated series on Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and in 2017 on Spider-Man. Not to mention his experience in other animated products or video games!

Among other things, that of Tony Stark was not the only voice to be replaced in the episode, as he had the same fate too. Pepper Potts. Of course, again, the web hasn’t been very kind to the replacement. Are you curious to know who it is? Here’s who doubles Pepper Potts in What If!

Now, while we tell you what we thought of the episode in our review of episode 6 of What If, we await the seventh coming up on Disney + on September 22nd.