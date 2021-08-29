What If …? Here’s who voices Iron Man in English in episode 3

Many actors reprized their roles in episode 3 of, includingAnd, among the absent instead also, that is to say

Replacing Robert Downey Jr is Mick Wingert, veteran American voice actor who has already lent his voice to Iron Man in other animated productions such as Avengers Assemble, Spider-Man, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, And Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron.

Tony Stark is expected to star in one of the next episodes alongside Killmonger, which will instead be voiced by Michael B. Jordan.

Fortunately for us Italians the voice change is not a problem, because in the Italian version Angelo Maggi he goes back to wearing the armor, giving the same sensations as in the movies.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

Source: Screen Rant