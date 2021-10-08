News

What If, how the friendship between Vedova and Captain Carter was born

Posted on
In the last episode of What If…? the series showed us the established friendship between Captain Carter And Black Widow, in a scene that retraced the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Shortly after the premiere of the finale, the head writer AC Bradley unveiled a ComicBook that the friendship between the two is based on the relationship between Bucky and Steve and also on his friendships in real life:

It was more of an inspiration from Bucky and Steve. Who could be Peggy’s Bucky? Who is her best friend? And I like the idea of ​​writing these two strong women who are not at odds with each other. They are not competing with each other, there is no jealousy, there are actually two women supporting each other, saving the world and having fun while doing it. I was so excited to bring the friendship with my friends to the screen and see it reflected in Peggy and Natasha, which I hope, I think, is why people are enjoying it.

We all have our Peggy, we all have our Nat, our best friend. A good friend of mine calls them ‘2:00 am friends’. That is: “You have your friends and then you have your friends who you can call at two in the morning and who put on flip-flops, take the car keys and come wherever you are”. Whatever you need.

What do you think of the friendship between Black Widow and Captain Carter in What If…? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

Source: Comic Book

