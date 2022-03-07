What if I eat fiber every day? Find out which diseases can be prevented | Health | Magazine

By MSc. Martha Belen Ortiz Celi*

Fiber plays a fundamental role in our intestinal health; specifically, fermentable fiber is the one that exerts a prebiotic action and, therefore, directly benefits our intestinal microbiota. High fiber intake continuously and over time is associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer and also breast cancer.

The best sources are unprocessed plant-based foods (or minimally processed): vegetables (broccoli, pumpkin, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, etc.), whole fruits (not in juice or smoothie), legumes (lentils, chickpeas, peas, beans), whole grains (whole oat flakes, buckwheat, quinoa and brown rice are the most recommended), natural dried fruit (without salt, neither fried nor toasted) and also the Oilseedssuch as flaxseed and chia or pumpkin.

The fiber present in the foods mentioned is fermented by our beneficial intestinal bacteria and, among the products resulting from said fermentation, are short-chain fatty acids. In particular, butyrate has been shown to help maintain the good health of colonocytes, as it acts by inhibiting the proliferation of cancer cells. As if this were not enough, fiber helps eliminate possible carcinogens present in our intestine, since it increases the size of the stool and improves intestinal motility.

An insufficient intake will result in a worsening of the state of our microbiota, since we will not be obtaining the protection that fiber from whole foods of plant origin provides us against the cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity.

Serious symptoms of constipation

Did you know that a symptom of low fiber intake is constipation and that this is more common in women than in men and in older adults? In women, factors such as parity, hormonal changes, the presence of other intestinal ailments, stress, anxiety and depression are what favor the appearance.

According to the Rome III criteria (consensus drawn up by groups of world experts in functional digestive disorders to establish diagnostic criteria), A patient is considered to be suffering from constipation when more than 25% of stools show two or more of the following symptoms:

Require excessive effort to evacuate.

Present hard stools.

Having a feeling of incomplete emptying or discomfort after evacuation.

Sensation of obstruction in the anorectal area.

Require manual maneuvers to facilitate expulsion (digital extraction or compression of the pelvic floor).

Evacuate less than three times a week.

Over time, scientists have suggested that constipation is a significant risk factor for colon cancer. On March 31 of each year, the World Day to Fight Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is commemorated. Let us remember that in Ecuador the incidence of this type of cancer is 157.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, presenting an incidence in 2018 of 2,025 cases (7.2%), so it is only surpassed by gastric, pulmonary and prostate (Source: Solca and Globocan Tumor Registry).

Within the treatment recommendations according to scientific evidence, it is established: Mediterranean-type diet with the relevance of the inclusion of fiber, exercise, adequate fluid intake, natural laxatives, new drugs such as prucalopride, biofeedback therapy and surgery when suffering from chronic constipation.

At each meal of the day, fruits and vegetables should be the protagonists. They are the best source of bioactive compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action.

In addition, vegetables and fruits have fermentable fiber, with prebiotic action, such as pectin (found in most fruits, apples being one of those that contain it the most), resistant starch (abundant in green bananas, in sweet potatoes and potatoes), beta-glucans (those with the highest content are mushrooms) and fructans (artichokes, onions, leeks, asparagus). These fibers serve as food for our beneficial intestinal bacteria, stimulating their production of short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate.

If one consumes few vegetables, it will mean that there are other foods that are occupying the base of the diet, such as ultra-processed products. (biscuits, dairy desserts, refined cereals, pizzasauces, etc.), red and processed meat, which deteriorate the health of the microbiota and can eventually cause its alteration.

Any indication must always be accompanied by the pertinent dietary advice and lifestyle changes. We must place special emphasis on the need to eat a balanced diet rich in fiber (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, etc.), do moderate physical exercise, correct bad habits and not inhibit defecation when the warning appears.

Recipe for ‘zucchini’ and flax seed tartlets

These ‘zucchini’ and flax seed tartlets provide a large percentage of fiber to your body.

This preparation uses a combination of vegetables and seeds that provide a large percentage of dietary fiber, which contributes to our intestinal health.

Ingredients:

two zucchini, green and yellow

½ pearl onion

2 tbsp. chickpea flour

4 tbsp. linseed or linseed

1 tbsp. Of olive oil

parsley or chives

2 garlic cloves

1 tsp. of salt

preparation:

In a food processor place the zucchini and process until it has a homogeneous texture; it is preferable to remove excess water by pressing the mass obtained after grinding the zucchini before continuing to process it along with the pearl onion + garlic + salt + chives + 2 tbsp. of chickpea flour + flaxseeds. Place in tartlet molds previously with olive oil. Bake for 30 min at 180 g or place them in an air fryer for 10 min and decorate if you like with cherry tomatoes and parsley to taste.

*MSc. Martha Belen Ortiz Celi. Clinical nutritionist / Chef in Nutritional Gastronomy. Member of the Association of Nutritionists of Guayas. @mbonutricion

Phone 098-460-6790