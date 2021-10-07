What If …? in season 2 there will be the episode on Gamora

appeared for the first time within the season finale ofavailable from yesterday on Disney +. Of all the Guardians of the Multiverse, the daughter ofshe is the only one that hasn’t had a dedicated episode.

As he travels the multiverses in search of his champions, the Watcher comes to Nidavellir, facing Gamora, Eitri, and a Tony Stark / Iron Man in space armor. The three are destroying an empty Infinity Gauntlet. Gamora is referred to as Sakaar’s survivor and Thanos’ assassin.

Interviewed by Variety, lead writer AC Bradley confirmed that we will see Gamora’s story in season 2 of What If… ?:

Surely. We basically had an episode planned for the start of the season which was a fun, lighthearted, colorful episode centered around Tony Stark and Gamora. However, due to the pandemic, one of our animation houses was hit incredibly hard and the episode had to be moved into season 2, because we couldn’t have finished it in time … I think everyone will be surprised at how Gamora gets that armor and how her relationship with Tony evolves, because they are obviously good friends at the time. So it’s going to be a fun universe to see hopefully next year, and I think viewers have found the bright side. It is a promise of other stories for the future.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

