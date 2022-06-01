Entertainment

What if Johnny Depp LOSES the trial vs Amber Heard?

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

The judgment of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard is undoubtedly the judgment most controversial of all of 2022 and is about to reach the final verdict on what will happen to the future of both movie stars, although the actor starts with an advantage over ‘Princess Mera’, there are great chances that he will lose the litigation , that is why today we bring before you what will happen if misses the trial of the famous actor in front of his partner.

From confessions of infidelity to addictions, are some of the episodes that the morbid judgment of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard He left for the analysis of all his fans, what happened to be the couple of the moment, now they are involved in a strong legal lawsuit that will bring millionaire consequences for the loser.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Viral! Video shows Raphy Pina from jail

8 mins ago

The video that shows the concern of Dakota Johnson to discover the wound of the finger of Johnny Depp

9 mins ago

To the underground! Karely Ruiz raises the temperature twerking on the floor in a tiny bikini | VIDEO

19 mins ago

The tenth film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga will burn wheels on Portuguese roads

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button