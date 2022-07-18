What if Keanu Reeves became the next Batman?

Over the years, we’ve seen quite a few actors donning the bat suit. Some have become fan favorites, like Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, others have ended up overcoming initial reluctance, like Ben Affleck, and others, well, to be nice, we’ll say they’re not at the top of any ranking. , but they are the best advertising coffee.

Warner Bros.

The penultimate to become Batman has been Robert Pattinson under the orders of Matt Reeves in ‘The Batman’, one of the best action movies of 2022 and an ideal work for vigilantes of the red and black nights of Gotham, as we argue in our review of the movie ‘The Batman’. And why was the actor from ‘El Faro’ the penultimate actor to be the hero of DC Comics? Simple: because Keanu Reeves has been the last.

The actor who gives life to John Wick in the saga of the same name and also to Neo in the four ‘Matrix’ movies -it seems that good old Keanu is into black-, becomes the voice of Batman in ‘DC League of Superpets’, the new animated film starring the pets of the DC Comics superheroes who are dedicated to fighting crime while their owners, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and company, are on vacation. Along with him, they also lend their voices Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Olivia Wilde, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski and also the Mexican Diego Luna, before becoming Cassian Andor again in ‘Andor’, the series that will shake the canon of ‘ Star Wars’.

Warner Bros.

While presenting the film, the actor has been questioned about is possibilitythe to go from giving voice to Batman to putting on the bat suit in a live-action film. And his answer will excite many fans of the character and the interpreter, and who would not want to see this being of light become the dark knight? Here is his response:

“I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comics, in the movies, so to get the opportunity to voice him, to play Batman, was amazing. It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson is Batman right now and he’s doing great. Maybe later, when they need a bigger Batman…”

Getty Images

And I should add that, in addition to Pattinson, both Keaton and Affleck will be back in ‘The Flash’, once Warner Bros. resolves the new allegations of assault and harassment of Ezra Miller, which will be again (and for the last time) the scarlet speedster, the main protagonist of the film. In addition, we must also take into account the premiere of the series ‘Batgirl’, which promises to shake the DC universe. For now, Michael Keaton will also repeat as Batman in ‘Batgirl’.

Reeves thus opens the door to being a more adult Batman -it is not unreasonable, we must remember that Clint Eastwood was about to be Bruce Wayne-, in line with what we have read in Frank Miller’s comics. If so, then the Joker, the Penguin, Two-Face and the rest of the rabble get ready, because as he takes on them all with the grit and determination of John Wick he will clean up the streets of Gotham in one movie.

We would pay to be able to see something like this one day.

Warner Bros.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jorge Fernandez Mencias

Writer who talks about cinema, especially horror and science fiction, the perfect balance between the silence of space and the thunderous scream of the slasher.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io