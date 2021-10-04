News

What If …? Party Thor protagonist of the poster for episode 7

Marvel Studios released the poster starring Party Thor, dedicated to episode seven of What If…?, which will be available from tomorrow exclusively on Disney +.

At the moment we still don’t know what the episode will be about, but from the trailers released so far, it would seem that we will also see Korg and the Grandmaster of Jeff Goldblum again. Below you can see the poster:

what if party thor

What do you think of the Party Thor poster for episode seven of What If?

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

You found a few more easter eggs in the second episode of What If?

Source: Screen Rant


