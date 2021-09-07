What If …? Posters reveal zombie themed episode | TV

The images taken from the next episode of the Marvel series have been disseminated on the Disney social networks, this time with a zombie theme. As had been anticipated since the first promotional material, one of the episodes of the animated TV series will take place in a particular reality in which the characters will be living dead. In the two poster widespread, which you can see below, we see Captain America and Hawkeye in the two particular zombie versions:

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.