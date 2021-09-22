What If… ?, review of the seventh episode

What if …? A scene from the seventh episode

With the review of the seventh episode of What If …? we face what to date is the lightest and lightest piece of the Marvel project dedicated to parallel universes. Net of some details, in fact, it is an episode that above all wants to entertain, an almost obligatory choice given that the main point of reference is the first feature film by Thor, released ten years ago and already appreciated at the time for its humorous vein, then elaborated in an even more extreme key in the third film by Taika Waititi (who is part of the cast of the episode in the role of Korg). A necessary interlude after several chapters with more serious implications (even the episode about the zombies, in terms of atmosphere, was not exactly a burst of constant joy), especially for those who love the comic flair of Chris Hemsworth, who returns here – as a voice – to embody the god of thunder, a role he has obviously been very fond of for years.

Brother, where are you?

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in the movie Thor

This episode of Marvel’s What If …? goes far back in time to find the point where the story deviates from what we know within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: To be exact, it goes back a few millennia, to the moment of the battle between Asgard and Jotunheim, told in the first Thor: in this version, Odin does not bring home the little Loki Laufeyson, and consequently the god of thunder grows without his stepbrother to act as a counterpart. Years pass, and Thor has become a prankster devoted to leisure and hedonism, which does little to please his mother Frigga. When she takes advantage of Odin’s Sleep to find old friends, he devises a stratagem to avoid his studies: he goes, together with Sif and the Three Warriors, to Earth, a planet so insignificant that Heimdall does not pay attention to him, and gives the off to a galactic party in Las Vegas, with guests from all over the world (Drax, Nebula and Howard the Duck among others). It’s all OK? Not really: the last time he did such a thing, as Jane Foster discovers by analyzing the energy trails released, the world he visited is dead. To prevent this from happening again, SHIELD is ready to take drastic measures …

Cosmic fun

There is a bit of a feeling that this was a backup episode: we know that the authors had proposed an adaptation of the storyline in which Jane Foster gets the powers of Thor, only to have to discard the idea since Taika will think about it directly. Waititi with Thor: Love and Thunder. Here, then, is the fallback that focuses more on the son of Odin, while giving Jane a substantial role (with a lot of Natalie Portman to lend her the voice, an indication of the total reconciliation with Marvel after the unpleasant experience of Thor: The Dark World), and explores an aspect that had already been alluded to in the movies: Without relatives and friends to keep him in line, Thor would be unbearable to say the least. And it is an element full of humorous potential, which the episode takes advantage of with great joy, making use of a cast almost entirely made up of the original actors of the MCU and creating very hilarious combinations: we did not know to what extent they could make Darcy Lewis and Howard laugh together. the Duck, but now it is a pairing that we would gladly see also in live-action.

Marvel’s What If …? – a scene photo

Fun is guaranteed, even on a visual level with gags that refer to indelible moments in the films (including a hilarious homage to an emblematic scene from Avengers: Endgame), yet there is the hint of a partially wasted opportunity. If, in fact, films are often criticized for the use of irony in the wrong moments, here the exact opposite happens: the episode is deliberately set in a more humorous way, and it is the few concessions to a serious tone that create an occasional estrangement. From that point of view it might have been better to place him elsewhere in the first season: if the Observer’s aspect is to be taken as a clue to a horizontal plot (he becomes more and more corporeal from one episode to another), it too clashes with what, on paper, he wanted above all to be a goliard in cosmic sauce.