What If …?, That’s who voices Pepper Potts in episode 6 of the Marvel series

Over the course of these early episodes of What If …? We’ve seen quite a few actors reprising their own roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films: some franchise stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, however, were unable to give Studios the willingness to sit in the dubbing booth.

Episode 6 of What If …? imagine the rescue of Tony Stark by Kilmonger and retraces, obviously in unprecedented ways, the story of the first Iron Man of 2008, a film in which our Pepper Potts obviously plays a fundamental role, just as happens in this new episode of the Marvel animated show.

To dub Tony Stark’s partner in this case, however, it is not the actress of Shakespare in Love: the voice of Pepper Potts in What If …? it is in fact that of Beth Hoyt, an actress known mainly for her roles in series such as Better Call Saul, Dead to Me and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Furthermore, as already happened in episode 3, Iron Man himself had to give up the voice of Robert Downey Jr., here replaced by his colleague Mick Wingert.

