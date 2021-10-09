What if …? – The author received threats for the role of Iron Man

Ashley Bradley responds after the threatening messages received from fans for the new Marvel animated series What if…?

Toxic fans strike again and this time it is at the expense Ashley Bradley, author of What if…?, the Marvel animated series available for streaming on Disney +. The reason? The writing of the character of Iron Man. [Attenzione, seguono spoiler sul finale!] The first season wrapped up this week and things didn’t go very well for Tony Stark over the course of the nine episodes. The character, voiced by Mick Wingert in place of Robert Downey Jr., has passed away multiple times throughout the history of the multiverse, and fans have not been at all happy to have to see Tony die again and again, especially after the character’s great sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

During the episodes of What if…? The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) brought together several heroes from all timelines. Among them was an alternate version of Tony and Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams), which somehow further confused and frustrated fans of the Marvel world as their stories had never been told before. It turns out their episode wasn’t over due to complications from COVID, but animated series writer Ashley Bradley promises we’ll see the prequel episode next season.

The author, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, also revealed that she had received some threatening emails regarding the treatment of Tony Stark: “Yes, due to the pandemic one of our major production houses was hit very hard and we were unable to complete the animation of one of our episodes that was supposed to air at the start of the season. That episode featured Tony and Gamora. It was a lighter episode! We didn’t kill Tony horribly, I swear! But I am receiving messages of hate and I hope this will end soon “.

