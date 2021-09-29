What If …? the creators of the series talk about the plans for the finale

Today the penultimate episode of the first animated series of thethat, in telling a world wheredefeated the, inexorably approaching the season 1 finale of

The screenwriter AC Bradley and the director Bryan Andrews they discussed plans for the finale with EW, confessing that the first seven episodes served as an introduction to these two final installments.

As we move towards the finale, we will review some of our heroes. And the Watcher will learn important lessons about what it means to be a hero, realizing how much these stories and these worlds mean to him. Everything is connected, it has been planned in a certain way, and someone had understood this in the past weeks as we gradually saw the Observer react more and more, and be more and more visible. We are getting to the heart of it all.

Bradley later explained that theObserver he has always been seen by the team as the spectator, as the one who watches the stories but cannot intervene just like the audience sitting on the sofa. As the series progressed though, the character voiced by Jeffrey Wright became more real:

At first he acts aloof, watching from far away, but for many of us, Marvel movies have become more than just entertainment. They have become a cornerstone of our culture and an important part of our lexicon. Even the Watcher as he wanders the multiverses, lives through these heroes, suffers their tragedies and celebrates their achievements, begins to feel emotions towards them and increasingly becomes a part of their worlds although this is not foreseen by his oath.

In the finale we will try to answer an age-old question: will the Watcher break his oath? Or will it remain what it is? Will the one who observes everything from the outside remain? Will there be a story that will force his hand and make him intervene?

Finally, Bradley is back to talk about episode nine and how all the storylines of the season will lead to that finale:

The eighth is an episode in itself, and will lead to the ninth. You can see the 8 alone but the 9 is used to give the conclusion. It could be called “What if the writers of What If…? stop making fun of Twitter users? ” or, more seriously, “What if the Watcher meets his heroes?” The freer part of working on What If…? it’s writing things you’ll never see in movies, which includes killing our heroes, ending the world, just giving it your all. I’m excited for people to see that it’s all connected, that there was a bigger plan. I am aware that many of the episodes end tragically, and there may be a reason. I hope people have enjoyed the trip so far and that the ending gives them everything we promised.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU. You found a few more easter eggs in the second episode of What If? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

