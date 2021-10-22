What If…? – The creators would like Jeffrey Wright as Uatu in Live Action – MangaForever.net

The creators of What If…? would like to see Jeffrey Wright as Uatu the Watcher in live-action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What If…?, is the first animated series produced by Marvel Studios available on the streaming platform Disney +. The series is inspired by the homonymous comic series published by Marvel Comics, and has seen the return of many of the actors present within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as voice actors and explored completely new and alternative scenarios to the events of the Movie.

During an interview with Variety focused on the season finale, AC Bradley And Bryan Andrews, respectively chief screenwriter and director of What If…?, they talked about the possibility of seeing Jeffrey Wright as the version live-action from Uatu the Watcher. After explaining that the decision rests with the president of the Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, the duo admitted they don’t know everything the company has in the pipeline for the future:

Bradley: “Jeffrey Wright can play any character he wants, as far as I’m concerned. If you want to interpret Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), get it signed! “

Andrews: “We love it. It’s up to Kevin (Feige). In the future, maybe? Who knows what they have in the pipeline. There are some things that we may be aware of, but there are a lot of them that even we don’t know, because they keep everything secret. But I’m on the side of the public. I think it would be great to see. I would love to see some random scenes where it is Jeffrey Wright observing things from afar. “

Bradley: “Not in costume. In jeans and a tank top, drinking a cup of coffee. “

What If…? – advances

What would happen toMarvel universe what if some key moments in its history didn’t happen in the same way? The answer to this question is Marvel What If animated series, coming up Disney +. In fact, each episode of this show will focus on a different character of theMCU, revealing what would have happened if… In particular, the plot reveals who the protagonist will be The Watcher, which also narrates the series, that is an alien who observes the events of the entire universe.

Many of the actors as mentioned will return in the role of voice actors to lend their voices to their characters. And among these we find:

Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter and Captain America); Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa / Black Panther and Star-Lord); Josh Brolin (Thanos); Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark); Michael Douglas (Hank Pym);Karen Gillan (Nebula); Jeff Goldblum (Great teacher); Sean Gunn (Kraglin); Chris Hemsworth (Thor); Tom Hiddleston (Loki); Djimon Hounsou (Korath); Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury); Toby Jones (Arnim Zola); Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger / Black Panther); Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan); Natalie Portman (Jane Foster); Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye); Michael Rooker (Yondu); Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man); Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk); Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes); Taika Waititi.

