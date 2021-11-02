What if the ECB reduces the protections? This is why the BTp-Bund spread is soaring

Listen to the audio version of the article

“At present, I expect the Pepp pandemic buying program to end at the end of March. What will the ECB do next? This is a topic we will discuss at the next board meeting in December ». It is almost 3.30 pm on Thursday 28 October. The press conference of the ECB is underway. Until then, everything is quiet: the central bank has not changed anything in its monetary policy. But with these words Christine Lagarde throws ice water on the government bond market: she announces that the pandemic bond purchase program (the so-called Pepp) will not be extended after its maturity in March 2022 and – above all – communicates that at present the ECB has not decided how to avoid a “staircase” in purchases from April onwards.

If Pepp’s demise is no surprise, the “staircase” hypothesis is. So, at that moment, on the market, investors get a clear message: while remaining accommodative, in four months the ECB could reduce the safety net it built during Covid under government bonds. It is not a certainty, mind you, but doubt is enough to create strong turbulence on the market.

The big repricing: spread to 150 points?

The countries of Southern Europe (the ones that benefited most from the Pepp purchasing program) were the ones who paid the most, and among these the most affected was Italy. So in a few days the yields have all risen: the Spanish ten-year went from 0.54% at 15.00 on Thursday 28 to 0.64%, the Portuguese one from 0.44% to 0.57% and the Italian one from 1.02% to 1.22%. The BTp-Bund spread thus flew from 112 basis points pre-ECB to 132 yesterday evening: the highest in a year. And it continued to rise yesterday, despite the positive mood of the markets as witnessed by the stock exchanges, all up (Milan + 1.23%).

Some investment banks think that the spread will continue to rise: according to Citigroup it could reach 150 basis points.

The reasons for the rise / 1: the uncertainty about the ECB

As mentioned, the main reason is linked to the doubt left open by Lagarde: what will the ECB do after March 2020? Currently, the Frankfurt bank buys European bonds and government bonds through two programs: with the Pepp (the pandemic program) it buys each month for 70 billion euros, while with the App (the residue of the “old” quantitative easing) buys another 20 billion. In March, this being the case, only the 20 billion App program will remain alive: the market is convinced that the ECB will somehow compensate for the closure of Pepp with something alternative (Lagarde herself said “we can have flexibility maxim “), but given that the ECB president did not give even a vague reassurance when asked, the market has begun to worry.