What If …? the Eternals and Shang-Chi in season 2?

AC Bradley, lead writer and creator of the series, talked about season 2 with EW, revealing that it will resume the anthological format and will also focus on the events of phase 4:

In Season 2, we’re going back to the anthology form, and there will be completely new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and we’ll get more out of Phase Four than we’ve obviously been able to do this season. We hope to talk about the characters of Eternals, Shang-Chi and Black Widow. The funny thing about What If…? is that we can explore the entire multiverse, so we try to bounce between worlds as much as possible. I want to play with all of these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we have to share the love with others too. I am very excited to show new worlds and new heroes.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

