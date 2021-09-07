What If: The fifth episode will be about Zombies!

What If Zombies

EDIT: Here is the official post of the Marvel Studios profile regarding the posters.

Assemble the undead 💥 Zombies awaken in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/oMR7KO7jkS – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 6, 2021

The official posters have been leaked on Twitter and will be released in a few hours by The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios for the fifth episode of What If, dedicated to zombies.

The episode will air exclusively on Disney + next Wednesday.

Directed by AC Bradley and based on the comic book series of the same name, What If…? is set after the events seen in Loki, in which some facts of the MCU they take place in a different way.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, Which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play The Observer, an iconic Marvel character. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Among the stars involved there are also Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.