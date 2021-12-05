Last week we were wondering if the drop on the Ftse Mib Future had already come to an end. Despite the very strong decline of November 26, in fact, the support in the 25,670 area had resisted the bearish pressures. The same scenario was repeated during the week just ended. The new question, therefore, is “what if the Ftse Mib Future was ready for the Christmas rally?”

The week just ended, in fact, saw the development of the prices within the bar drawn by the daily one on Friday 26 November. Therefore, the scenario that sees the Ftse Mib Future in difficulty is still valid, but with still some arrows in the bulls’ arc.

Let’s go, therefore, to see in detail the key levels to be monitored carefully.

The Ftse Mib Future is ready for the Christmas rally: the indications of the graphic analysis

At the close of December 3rd the Ftse Mib Future its prices closed at 25,922, down by 0.30% compared to the previous session. The week, on the other hand, ended with an upward variation of 0.29%

Daily time frame

The ongoing trend is obviously bearish. However, the sessions following the market collapse did not manage to break down the strong support in the 25,670 area (first price target). This hold is a clear indication of strength.

At this point the first sessions of the week will be decisive. Clearly time works on the side of the bulls. The longer the support is held, the more the bulls will benefit. The showdown could push up the prices of the Ftse Mib Future which, for / by Christmas, could go to mark new annual highs. Otherwise the descent could continue up to the objectives indicated in the figure.

Weekly time frame

Given the inside bar, nothing to add to what was written last week

With the weekly close of less than 27,235, the conditions were created for a return to the 24,530 area. On this level, then, the medium-term fate of the title will be decided. In the past, in fact, this support has slowed down the fall in prices and, therefore, it could do it again. In this case we could start again towards the objectives indicated in the figure. Only a close below 24,520 would undermine the bullish scenario by reversing the current trend to the downside.

Monthly time frame

The November close confirmed the long-term lateral movement between 24,652 and 26,463

Only a decisive external monthly closure at one of these two levels could give direction to the prices.

On the upside, the objectives are those indicated in the figure. On the downside, however, the closest target is that in the 21,720 area.