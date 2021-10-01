What if the future James Bond is gay?

A future black James Bond woman… what if he were gay instead? To launch the idea, in the debate on the “post Daniel Craig” saga (for the last time in the role of the secret agent in No Time to Die, now in theaters), is Ben Whishaw, who plays the role of the IT expert of MI6 under the code name of Q.

“Try to think about it: it would be a really extraordinary thing,” said the British actor of Scent And Paddington, who came out years ago. “We should work to create a world where anyone can play anything, and where sexuality is not important to get a part like that of James Bond.”

“This would be real progress,” he added. “We’ll see what happens. But I was amazed to see how much the franchise has changed in recent years, so anything is possible ».

Whishaw, who also played Q in the background Skyfall And Specter, he also mentioned the names of the two actors he would see well as 007 gay.

I’m Luke Evans, recently on Prime Video alongside Nicole Kidman in the series Nine Perfect Strangers, and Jonathan Bailey, aka the Anthony of Bridgerton. “They would be the two perfect faces,” said the colleague.

The producers of the Bond saga have said they will start thinking about Craig’s “replacement” next year: will they accept these suggestions?