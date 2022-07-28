What if the future of medicine were personalized treatments based on your genetics?

80% of the pathologies of a person in adulthood have a significant genetic basis, that is to say, that, since we are born, we have the individual predisposition to suffer from a certain health problem. This is an important advance in the field of medicine and that is why, in recent years, Scientists have focused on a specific branch of research: the genomics The purpose of this specialty is to be able to implement biomarkers that help predict disease risk many years before it manifests. This predictive diagnosis is the future of personalized prevention programs, which will serve to delay the onset of a disease or to prevent it, when it is possible.

One of the experts in this discipline is the International Center for Neuroscience and Genomic Medicine EuroEspes Health, which has developed Mylogy, a digital platform for genomic medicine for individuals and professionals developed by more than 50 people from the medical, scientific and bioinformatics field and that allows both the user and the doctor or pharmacist to discover, which medications can cause toxic reactions or adverse effects at the individual level and thus be able to avoid them.

Is about a pharmacogenetic analysis that analyzes variants located in the 60 most relevant genes that respond to more than 1,200 drugs, including the most commonly used. Within this profile are the specific panels for pathologies and for pharmacological categories: analgesics, anti-inflammatoriesanesthetics, antidepressantsetc.

“No medicine works the same way in all people. The actual efficacy of most drugs is only 20-30%. Therefore, in 70-80% of cases, pharmacological treatments are ineffective or toxic”, points out Dr. Cacabelos, one of the platform’s experts.

How the platform works

This contains different encrypted databases that are interrelated to ccross-check the pharmacogenetic profile of the patient with the entire list of drugs and information compiled in the World Guide for Drug Use and Pharmacogenomics (WGPGX), the most complete Pharmacogenetic Guide in the world, with specific information on 1,395 drugs classified in alphabetical order and by category.

Each patient must undergo a genetic test that will be the one that provides the data so that they can be crossed. It is enough to have one in a lifetime since our genetic profile never changes, and it provides very valuable information on the metabolism of drugs. What this platform is looking for is to eliminate ‘trial-error’ medication and also avoid the use of standardized treatmentsexpensive or ineffective in many patients, highlighting the key role it plays in reducing health spending.