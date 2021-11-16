What if the markets were trapped with inflation at its 30-year high?

US inflation rose to 6.2% in October, the highest level since November 1990, ie for over 30 years. In Germany it stands at 4.5%, a record since 1993. In the entire Eurozone, it stood at 4.1%. A further acceleration is expected in the last months of the year. The concern of central banks is badly concealed, while sui financial markets you continue to breathe an air of serenity. The S&P 500 on Wall Street is up more than 25% this year and hit its umpteenth all-time high earlier this week.

It is true that US yields have risen since the release of the inflation data, but remain deeply negative in real terms. The US 10-year, for example, moved above 1.55%, which today implies a real yield of -4.65%. Why are bondholders willing to lose so much. And why are shareholders not discounting any negative impact on the economy from the rate hike long awaited?

A first immediate explanation would be that investors are so shrewd as not to be influenced by the fears of this phase snaking between families, businesses and governments themselves. Markets typically look to a long time horizon, so they can react badly to some bad news, but they tend to somatize it quickly and stick to long-term fundamentals. If that were the case, we should actually sleep relatively peacefully. They would not be expecting any economic upheaval with the monetary tightening global that will come.

Inflation and the rush to stocks

In short, the era of“Easy money” it may be over, but not that of growth and profits. And perhaps, the underlying reasoning would be even more subtle: we can consider the era of easy and very low-cost or negative money to be closed, if central banks will they almost certainly limit themselves to slightly adjusting rates, in the face of inflation already at 4-5-6%? In other words, money will remain cheap even after the monetary stimulus has ceased.

No one foresees a return to the period before the 2007 financial crisis, when central banks kept rates at 4-5% or more. At least, not in the next few years.

What if the markets were in trap? With inflation so high, divesting would not be a good idea. Selling stocks or bonds to hold cash would mean that your capital would go up in smoke even more. Bond yields may be low, but cash yields zero. Why not pour into the shares, then? Because they are a generally overvalued asset. Currently, the prices of companies listed in the S&P 500 are worth an average of more than 29 times the profits against a historical average of 16. The all-time highs reached almost 45 in the early 2000s.

It would happen that no one feels able to sell, simply because they don’t know what to buy. A situation of paralysis, which would herald the outbreak of the financial bubble. Yet, the VIX index, which measures the expected volatility of the stock market, currently implies values ​​of more than 40% above the historical average, albeit relatively low. A real stasis would not be clearly deduced. Who knows if the markets are no longer simply waiting for an event that pushes them to sell or continue to buy. But if they were trapped, they would have taken the bait well thrown into the sea by central banks. In an effort to get economies out of the shallows of low growth, they have been inflating the prices of financial assets with liquidity shots since 2008. Now that inflation is back, no one really knows what the “New normal”.

