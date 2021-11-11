What if the metaverse isn’t what we imagine?

Metaverse. This word has become the new magic word that helps companies attract investments and make people talk about themselves. Ever since Facebook announced last summer that it would embark on a journey to be known as a “metaverse company,” this term has become increasingly used. In particular, it has begun to label virtual experiences that also include online video games; and therefore also the producer of Fortnite, Epic Games, and Roblox, a platform where users can easily create virtual worlds in which to welcome other users, have started talking about the metaverse. And Nvidia. And Microsoft. It is also a “dating metaverse”.

Everything that is said today about the metaverse – how it is imagined, what could be done and what it takes to propose it – is however based on the vision that Neal Stephenson first proposed in the science fiction novel “Snow Crash”; but it is a book from 1992, when the digital world was very different.

Leaving aside for a moment that what Stephenson imagined was part of a dystopian world – therefore something humanity should want to stay away from and not try to re-propose – we should ask ourselves: what if the metaverse was not that virtual space also imagined in Ready Player One by Ernest Cline? What if it were, for example, a moment in time?

The latter idea was suggested by Shaan Puri, entrepreneur and former CEO of Bebo (social network acquired by Twitch in 2019 for 25 million dollars).

Many aspects of life are becoming more and more digital: work is carried out in many cases remotely, through group chats and videoconferencing systems; many entertainment experiences are being digitalized, such as concerts; many people spend their money on clothing for a digital alter ego (an avatar) in video games.

The metaverse, according to Puri, could therefore actually be a moment, not far from today, in which the relevance of digital life will surpass that of real life. “It is not an overnight change. Or an invention born of a Steve Jobs personality. It is a gradual change that has been taking place for twenty years“he wrote on Twitter.

The metaverse is frequently perceived as a virtual world in which physical presence is incredibly realistic; therefore it is spoken of as something strongly linked to the evolution of virtual reality devices, which today are still limited or bulky.

Although the big technological companies want to make people dream, the current vision of the metaverse could be the daughter of the time in which it was born, that is almost thirty years ago; while today it might make more sense to consider the metaverse as the end point of a digital transition path of daily life that touches work, relationships, entertainment and creativity.

The role of augmented reality

Niantic, producer of Pokémon Go, has announced that it will open its development kit for augmented reality, called Lightship, to third parties. It means that other developers will be able to create experiences similar to Pokémon Go, born in 2016 and still played by millions of people around the world today: since its launch it has generated over 6 billion dollars in revenues thanks to the microtransactions present within the application.

Pokémon Go, like many other video games, includes some of the characteristics of the metaverse as imagined: spending money on virtual objects and the feeling of physical presence in a virtual world.

Using the camera of a smartphone, Pokémon Go allows you to see pokémon, colorful creatures of different shapes and sizes, in the real world: in parks, in the rooms of the house, anywhere.

In Pokémon Go the mix between virtual and real is so deep that it is difficult to identify the boundary between the two parts: and this is what Puri refers to when he points out that the metaverse could be not something purely virtual, but a moment in the next. future in which digital and virtual are merged and in which the digital component of everyone’s life takes on considerable importance for various reasons. Those pokémon exist within the virtual sphere of experience created by Niantic; but the desire to make them grow and make them compete with those of other coaches (other people who play) pushes users to go to specific real places to find themselves.

Opening Niantic’s Lightship to other developers could lead to the creation of more augmented reality worlds; although their success is far from obvious.

In recent times, in fact, the augmented reality products similar to Pokémon Go that have been closed are many:

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is seeing modest results when compared to Pokémon Go. Meanwhile, Niantic has launched another intellectual property-related game from Nintendo: Pikmin Bloom.

The metaverse could, therefore, be a natural evolution of the world we live in today, already heavily influenced by digital, just think of the time that is spent on social networks to take care of a digital image of oneself. The potential spread of wearable devices that allow you to quickly transform a moment into a video to be uploaded to social networks represent a further element of the path that has already transformed people’s behavior patterns: precisely because the relevance of digital and the experiences they live in digital continues to increase from year to year.

Finally, the fact that speculations of this type can be made on the metaverse proves that to date there is no clear idea of ​​what the metaverse might be; and that the metaverse according to Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, may not be the metaverse as it is understood by all other companies.