What if the metaverse was a colossal flop? – CorriereQuotidiano.it

In Ready Player One, the poorest inhabitants of the Earth escape the squalor of their lives by taking refuge in the metaverse. It is an almost obligatory choice: in the novel by Ernest Cline (which later became a film by Steven Spielberg), the world is devastated by the climate crisis and society is plagued by unsustainable inequalities, while the metaverse is the place where anyone can experience incredible adventures: clandestine races, flying dances, epochal fights and more.

Simply put, in the virtual world of Ready Player One you can face exceptional experiences that cannot be done in everyday life. It is legitimate to ask whether Mark Zuckerberg has read the book or seen the film, because it is not otherwise explained how he can think that the best way to promote his vision of the metaverse and show a sort of digital replica of our everyday life: “In an hour and a half of presentation, the only real ideas that Facebook showed about life in the metaverse were virtual versions of our house (furnished with ugly objects rendered in 3d), participating in virtual meetings (and so you can’t either turn off the camcorder if you are feeling fatigue from Zoom) and the possibility of having a virtual workstation instead of a physical one (let’s forget how little it will be manageable) “, we read in an interesting article published on PcGamer.

Really the main possibilities offered by the Zuckerberg’s metaverse (described by himself in a long interview) are those of increasing “individual concentration and productivity” and living in an “infinite office” in which to conduct business meetings in virtual reality? Will the metaverse really also have the aim of spurring us to maximum professional efficiency? If these doubts weren’t enough, it’s hard to imagine that millions of people are waiting for nothing more than to wear 8 hours a day a bulky Oculus headset to use (as seen in the official Meta presentation) a virtual computer and take notes on a digital notepad. It should be noted, among other things, how the fundamental viewers are practically omitted from the presentation, to make us imagine a much more agile environment than it really will be.

Like wrote Gian Maria Volpicelli on Wired Uk, Zuckerberg’s view of the metaverse is “terribly boring” and also “unimaginative in a demeaning way.” A lack of perspective that is also reflected in the non-working uses of this metaverse that have been shown to us, including the possibility of inviting the avatars of friends to our pixel house or play a virtual game of ping pong with relatives. Which are all things we can safely do in the physical world on any given day.

The Second Life lesson

There will be a reason why Second Life (which in the early 2000s had already imagined a sort of metaverse, albeit not in virtual reality) has remained the digital meeting place for only a small niche of enthusiasts. On the contrary: the descending parable of Second Life it started right after the appearance of Facebook, which brought sociality into the digital world in a much simpler, more immediate and fluid way. Ironically, it seems that the creator of Facebook himself has forgotten one of the main reasons why social networks have had a success that the most complex virtual worlds have never even glimpsed.

One could argue that, unlike Second Life, the great advantage of the metaverse will be immersion: the possibility of no longer being in front of a screen, but projected inside this enhanced version of the Internet. In some ways, however, what for Zuckerberg is the main advantage of this new technological frontier is likely to turn out to be a limit. As PcGamer wrote again, “the wonderful thing about screens is that they only require a portion of our attention, not complete sensory immersion”.

If we leave the Facebook presentations and imagine how this metaverse could work in reality, things immediately become clearer. Meeting friends in their digital homes will require you to wear a virtual reality headset which completely excludes us from what physically surrounds us: children, partners, pets. Worse still: whenever we want (for real) take a beer from the fridge, go to the bathroom or move a few meters we will have to temporarily abandon our friends and take off our headsets, to avoid crashing somewhere. From this point of view, the aperitifs on Zoom that many of us experienced during the first lockdown were much more practical. And anyway, we abandoned them as soon as possible.

The potential of Fortnite and augmented reality

But why should the metaverse of the future have the main function of recreating (in a much more uncomfortable way) our daily life? From this point of view, it looks more promising the immersive worldview that Epic Games is imagining through Fortnite, an online video game with 350 million users that has been expanding its functions and ambitions for some time. Judging from what has been shown so far, the vision of Fortnite is a metaverse that does not reproduce everyday life, but into which we can only dive for some special occasions: participate in a virtual reality version of the concert that Travis Scott held there in April 2020, attend the meteor shower that has shocked the world in which the video game takes place, experience adventures in style Hunger Games and other such momentous events.

All this, however, does not mean that the technologies we will use in our daily lives will remain the same as today. On the contrary (and ironically), Meta is one of the most advanced companies in the race for a technology that promises to truly transform everyday life: augmented reality. Despite the similar name, it is a completely different innovation from the virtual reality. On the contrary, as Neal Stephenson himself said (author of the novel Snow Crash in which the word “metaverse” appears for the first time) these two technologies are “completely separate and almost unrelated”.

If virtual reality forces us to physically immerse ourselves in a world made of pixels, augmented reality is aimed at superimpose the digital environment on the physical one: wearing existing viewers (but still too bulky for prolonged use and on the move), it will be possible to walk through cities that will be digitally enriched, where road signs appear superimposed on the streets, monuments give personalized information, job notifications appear before our eyes as we walk, the restaurant we are looking for lights up and the people we are in contact with on Facebook (if they want) are highlighted with a special sign.

It is a tool that allows (for better or for worse) to bridge the distance between the digital world and the physical world that still today the smartphone forces, merging the two environments into one and enriching our daily life in a much simpler and more agile way than virtual reality can do, which requires a total immersion that, as mentioned, we could only desire to live some exceptional experiences. In some ways, it’s as if Zuckerberg, in his vision of the metaverse, has confused the potential of augmented reality and virtual reality. Ending up taking the worst of both.

