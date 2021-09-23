What If …? – The Quotes and References in the seventh episode

The seventh episode of What If…?, despite the large amount of returns and the various cameos, he did not drive the fans crazy, who more or less unanimously “elected” him the weakest episode of the entire series so far. Despite this, as always, the show turns out to be full of quotes and easter eggs, both internal to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or Marvel comics in general) and external to it: here is everything we found!

TIMELINE

In the episode What if… Thor was an only child? we find the characters seen in the saga of Thor: in the past, however, at the time of the war between the Asgardians led by Odin against the Giants of Ice, the Father of All did not adopt the newborn son of his enemy Laufey. The small Loki was entrusted to the surviving Ice Giants, probably starting a long period of truce that later allowed Thor and Loki to become friends: not growing up together, however, the two ended up being very different people from those we met in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Earth, it seems that the “different” events begin just before Thor’s first arrival on Midgard (at the time when Iron Man was probably the only superhero around).

ALL RETURNS

Many returns, above average compared to almost every other episode of What If…? seen so far. Let’s start with Thor, accompanied by his Chris Hemsworth, and with Jane Foster, voiced by Natalie Portman (who will play it again in Thor – Love & Thunder after the break in the third chapter of the saga). Together with them they return Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Darcy (Kat Dennings), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulder), the agent Coulson (Clarke Gregg), Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo), Korg (Taika Waititi), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Howard the duck (Seth Green). Also Jeff Goldblum made his comeback for a couple of lines of dialogue for his own Grandmaster, together with his assistant Topaz (Rachel House).

Among the characters we see returning with a different voice, we certainly notice Captain Marvel (voiced in the episode by Alexandra Daniels, seen in the film Mothers and Daughters) And Fry (who has the voice of the voice actress Josette Eales here). Also Hogun And Fandral have a different voice from that of the actors who play them (here respectively the voice actors David Chen and Max Mittelman), while Drax resumes the voice of the voice actor that we have already “heard” at work in the second episode of What If…? (Fred Tatasciore, who also intervenes for the third of the 3 Warriors, Volstagg).

Finally, other known characters also appear, without however having any line of dialogue: this is the case of Rocket Racoon, Mantis, Miek, Skurge The Executor, Valkyrie, Yondu, Kraglin, Ayesha, some ravagers, of the skrull, of the sovereign, some of the gladiators of Sakaar and also Dr. Erik Selvig, which does not appear explicitly but is on the other end of the phone in a call with Jane Foster. Also Goose, Captain Marvel’s cat, is named.

THE CHEST OF THE ANCIENT WINTERS

Uatu the Watcher tells us that the relationship between Loki And Thor he was instrumental in forming the Avenger who in the future will join the other heroes of the Earth, to save her several times from the villain on duty. We then show some “canonical” sequences taken from the past of the two characters, including one featuring the Casket of Ancient Winters, a magical artifact that we have seen several times in the MCU. Later in the episode we will also see Thanos’ fake glove, deposited in the rooms of the treasury of Asgard.

THE APPEARANCE OF LOKI

Loading... Advertisements

The appearance of Loki in the episode in question is very different from what we have seen previously in the MCU. This is because it was Odin’s magic that changed the appearance of the newborn that the Father of All saved more than 1000 years earlier, making it more like an Asgardian and probably also altering its genetics: Loki in fact maintains his human / Asgardian appearance even in the series Loki, in scenes where magic should be blocked by the powers of the TVA.

In What if… Thor was an only child? we observe then that would have been the true aspect of the Giant of Ice Loki without the intervention of Odin.

THE HAMMER OF THOR

Placing his hammer on top Captain Marvel and thus immobilizing it, Thor And What If…? pay homage to a long series of meme online who have sought in the power of the immovable hammer a solution to various conflicts of the Avengers against the villain of the moment.

SUPERMAN 3

In what is probably a tribute to the film Superman 3, where a Superman villain briefly put the Tower of Pisa back on its feet, we see Thor mistakenly thinking that the Italian leaning monument is the result of the revelry of his party.

THE QUOTES OF DARCY

As a true nerd as she has proven herself several times, Darcy is in turn a little mine of easter eggs in its own right. In the episode he names (referring to Thor’s appearance) ET, the famous alien protagonist of the film of the same name by Steven Spielberg, Ken (the doll’s historic boyfriend Barbie by Mattel) and the famous fashion house Abercrombie, famous for its sculpted and unveiled models.

It is again Darcy who underlines the quote from Top Gun, 1986 film with Tom Cruise, in the name of Goose (Captain Marvel’s cat that bears the name of one of the characters in the film in question).

THE END

Triple Easter egg in the episode finale: an army of Ultron, including one with the Gems of the Infinite embedded in his robotic body… which then reveals the face of Vision. Analyzing the scene, we imagine that this version of Ultron comes from a universe where the Avengers have never managed to prevent Ultron from transferring himself into the vibranium body he created (in fact, Vision). The endings of many of the episodes seen so far suggest some underlying horizontal plot: where it will lead us What If…? in the next few episodes?