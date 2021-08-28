What If …? The second season will be inspired by Phase 4

Kevin Feige confirmed that the second season of What If…? will feature the Phase 4 films. Marvel fans enjoyed memory journeys in the first two episodes of the MCU anthology series, but next season will see some of the recent releases in a new light. Kevin Feige spoke to ScreenRant about the future of the Watcher and the series in general. These are the words of confirmation from the head of Marvel: “That’s the fun thing about having a series like What If…? Now. Just as Season 1 is drawing on the MCU movies and storylines we’ve seen up to this point, Season 2 is sure to incorporate Phase 4 movies. ” It will therefore be interesting to discover the ways in which the new stories will be incorporated and developed by the series.

The voice cast of What If…?

Created by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, What If…? has a very large vocal cast. We find you: Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos. In addition to Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. The cast continues with Frank Grillo who is Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn is Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth will be Thor, Tom Hiddleston is Loki, Djimon Hounsou is Korath the pursuer.

Other protagonists are Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Also Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. Finally Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine and Taika Waititi as Korg. The series premiered August 11 on Disney +. The absence of Dave Bautista as Drax’s voice actor was also recently explained.

Loading... Advertisements