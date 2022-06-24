What if the secret to Blake Lively’s abs isn’t just exercise?

With permission from the Michael Kors fall-winter 2022/2023 collection that was presented yesterday, the one who really attracted all eyes during the show was Blake Lively. In a front row riddled with celebrities -and with a catwalk to which all the models of the moment climbed-, the actress was placed in our spotlight for several reasons: a pristine total look baby blue sequins, deep red lips, perfect mermaid waves and well defined abs (whose secret we want to know, of course).

Although there is no doubt that the key to a defined abdomen is none other than combining a proper sports routine with a healthy diet (sorry, but there are no shortcuts), there is a trick used for years in the backstage of parades and shootings fashion that can help enhance them much more. And, in fact, it is none other than the same secret that we use to enhance our factions: the contouring. Yes, just as we can strategically use bronzing powder and highlighter to create light and shadow on the face, the same can be done on the body. Is that the secret to Blake Lively’s perfectly contoured abs last night? Her tanned tone -remember, she is in New York in February-, and the marked contrast of her muscles -can also be seen in the neckline or in the clavicle-, makes us think that the actress could have resorted to the body contouring to enhance these areas.

A trick that, despite having been used for years, became popular in the victoria’s secret fashion shows. Does anyone else have engraved on their retina that image of Bella Hadid with ultra-defined abs in the backstage of 2017? In fact, Charlotte Tilbury herself –make-up artist of the last shows of the lingerie firm-, confessed in 2018 that he used his famous Magic Cream as a primer, to later beautify the body of the models with body makeup.

How to recreate it? We can start by raising our tone a bit with a self-tanner or tinted cream -the Body Willow by Fenty Beauty is a good option to find the ideal shade-, bearing in mind that, as makeup artist Noemí Nohales told us at the time, “we can go up to two more shades of our color if we want a natural result”. In addition, to make it look natural, in addition to exfoliating beforehand, the specialist recommended “mix makeup with body oil or moisturizer so that the texture is lighter”. Next, it’s all about sculpting, applying highlighter to upper areas (flat belly, center of neckline, over clavicle bones) and sun powder to sunken areas (middle line of abdomen and obliques, upper chest contour and below the clavicle).

Nothing is going to save us from the importance of the gym and healthy eating for ripped abs, but a little more definition is always welcome.