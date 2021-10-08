What If …? unveiled why Ultron is the villain

Well, I think any comic lover knows that Ultron is absolutely terrifying. Age of Ultron is great but it was just a movie and at times, to me, it didn’t seem to give enough screen space and time to the villain. The film is one and we can only do that. This was our opportunity to show what Ultron is capable of. And also, now that we’re reaching Phase 4, we have the Infinity Stones in play, we have the Multiverse, so what if Ultron had the Infinity Gauntlet? How serious would it get? And it’s easy enough to come up with the answer: complete devastation!

Interviewed by Screen Rant, the lead screenwriter AC Bradley confessed that the choice to make him the villain of the first animated series by Marvel Studios is due to the very little space given to him in the films:

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

