What If …? – What to expect from tomorrow’s season finale, between Observer and … Guardians of the Multiverse!

Tomorrow the eighth and penultimate episode of the first season of What If…? Will debut, which finally lays the foundations for a decidedly interesting ending.

The first eight episodes of What If… ?, the first animated series produced by Marvel Studios which explores completely new and alternative scenarios to the events of the various films, are finally streaming on Disney +. The show, inspired by the comic series of the same name published by the House of Ideas and composed by 9 episodes, sees the return of most of the actors of theMarvel Cinematic Universe acting as voice actors.

Last Wednesday’s episode – titled “What if… Ultron won?”- in addition to introducing the story of Ultron and its goal, has (finally) carried forward the vertical plot of the series, anticipating a key event that will have heavy repercussions.

In the episode’s finale, theObserver after the confrontation with Ultron finds refuge in the same prism (ie the remains of the universe) seen in the finale of the fourth episode dedicated to Supreme Doctor Strange. Here the Watcher admits that, for the first time, he must violate his oath and intervene directly to defeat the android created by Stark, whose ambitions threaten the entire Multiverse.

As anticipated by the head writer Ashley C. Bradley, this episode will connect directly with the next and set the stage for the return of some of the heroes seen in the alternate universes explored in the previous seven episodes.

What if … the Watcher violates his oath?

Specifically, just as anticipated by the mid-season trailer, the Watcher and Strange will call several survivors, including Peter Parker (from the Zombies episode), Captain Carter, T’Challa / Star Lord, the Black Widow (of the eighth episode) e Party Thor. Together with them will also be present Gamora, co-star of the episode moved to the second season. There could potentially be other characters as well, such as Peter Parker by Marvel Zombies ed Erik Killmonger, which appear in the poster but not in the trailer.

One thing is certain: the meeting between all these characters so different from each other will lead to the birth of Guardians of the Multiverse, a group that could potentially also have a future in live action.

The setting for the final finale will again be the post-apocalyptic Earth it came from Ultron, already anticipated by the trailer, which shows the heroes (in the same iconic pose of the Avengers in the first Avengers) while they are ready for battle in the rubble.

Despite this, potentially the clash could also move to other shores, as the commercial of the Hyundai showed just a clash between Guardians of the Multiverse and the robots of Ultron in a deserted wilderness while the trailer showed Thor hit a robot just a Las Vegas.

At this point we can expect to see Ultron invade any previously seen universe?

After a few subdued episodes, the series finally took an exciting direction. See you tomorrow for the season finale, strictly on Disney +.

We remember that What If…?, written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, includes in the vocal cast Jeffrey Wright (Uatu the Watcher), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter / Captain Carter), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Jeff Goldblum (Great teacher), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) e Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis).

SYNOPSIS

“What If…? turns the script of the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, reworking famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney + in the summer of 2021, the first Marvel Studios animated series focuses on several MCU heroes, with a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews, while Ashley Bradley is the lead writer.“