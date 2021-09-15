What If…? when the episodes come out, the whole calendar of the Marvel series

– Advertisement –

The animated series What If…? signed by Marvel Studios arrived on the Disney + streaming platform on 11 August and has really left its mark, in fact the second season is already confirmed, but as the house of the most famous mouse in the world has accustomed us by now, the season is not available in its entirety. The episodes come out once a week, exactly every Wednesday. The good thing is that every episode is closed circuit, so the trauma is greatly reduced, because every story has a beginning and an end. All episodes have a duration ranging from 33 to 35 minutes. It is a tasty pastime for the Addicted of the franchise, and we have also begun to meet some new characters, such as Uatu L’Osservatore, whom we will surely meet later in the Marvel world in depth.

(If you want to know who Uatu L’Osservatore is I suggest you read this article)

What is What If… about?

One of the reasons why What If…? is such a beautiful comic is that literally anything can happen, based on the comic book anthology of the same name that first debuted in 1977 in 13 volumes, these stories take place in an alternate universe, storytellers don’t have to worry about continuity, timeline in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe or even character survival. Each episode takes place in its own universe, which allows for complete creative freedom. So only the sky is the limit. It also opens the door definitively to Phase 4, in which we fully enter the concept of the Multiverse. What If…? is the fourth TV series on Disney +, after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, but it is also the first animated series made by Marvel Studios and has the privilege of having the largest number of participants in the franchise, given that the original actors they returned to give voice to their character (if you want to watch it in the original language, you will find familiar voices in the Italian dubbing too). In the cast we will find many original voices including Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes). Jeffrey Wright instead will lend his voice to one of the strongest Marvel characters ever, Uatu the Watcher.

That’s when the episodes come out, the calendar

Episode 1 streaming from Wednesday 11 August on Disney +

Episode 2 streaming from Wednesday 18th August on Disney +

Episode 3 streaming from Wednesday 25 August on Disney +

Episode 4 streaming from Wednesday 1 September on Disney +

Episode 5 streaming from Wednesday, September 8 on Disney +

Episode 6 streaming from Wednesday, September 15 on Disney +

Episode 7 streaming Wednesday 22 September on Disney +

Episode 8 streaming from Wednesday 29 September on Disney +

Episode 9 streaming from Wednesday 6 October on Disney +

Episode 10 streaming from Wednesday 13 October on Disney + [FINALE DI STAGIONE]

