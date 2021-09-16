What If …?, Why does the Marvel series leave the ending of each episode unfinished?

Until now, the episodes of the new Marvel series What If …? they almost always ended on a cliffhanger, without a clear ending of the story arc of the characters from time to time on stage. Episodes 2 and 4 were an exception, focusing on T’Challa and Doctor Strange respectively, but it is an established trend.

In the first few episodes of What If …? we discovered the voice actress of Pepper Potts and heard the voice of who replaced Robert Downey Jr in the voice acting of Tony Stark. Being an animated series, as strange as it may seem to longtime fans of the MCU, it’s just a matter of getting used to it. As for the endings that remain pending, however, there is a few more problems.

The tendency to use the cliffhanger, however, serves to accustom the public to the existence of alternative timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: this is the spirit of a series like What If …?, and this is likely to happen later in Phase 4.

Loading... Advertisements

The idea of ​​the Multiverse, presented in this way, helps fans understand that we don’t necessarily have to expect finished stories, but also the possibility of dealing with anticipations or suggestions on what will be possible thanks to the existence of the Multiverse.

Another reason should also be considered which amply justifies i cliffhanger in What If …?, which is the fact that there will be a second season. Each story, therefore, has laid the foundations to be able to be deepened and resumed in the future.