What If …?: Will the Observer also appear in live action? | TV

Bradley: Jeffrey Wright can play any role he wants as far as I’m concerned. If he wants to play Sue Storm, hire him! Andrews: We love it. It’s up to Kevin (Feige, ed). At some point, maybe? Who knows what they have in store. There are some things we might know, but there are a lot that we don’t even know, because they are kept very secretive. But I am with the public. I think it would be great to see. I’d like to see some random shots of Jeffrey Wright, looking at everything from a distance. Bradley: Not in costume. In jeans and a sweater, drinking a cup of coffee. Andrews: “Look what shit is going on here!” (Laughs)

The animated tv serieshas arrived at the end of the first season, and one wonders if some of the characters will return in live action versions. In particular the question was raised for, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, and the opportunity for the actor to participate in live action projects outside of What If… ?. Series lead writer AC Bradley and director Bryan Andrews talked about it. Here is the exchange taken from an interview with Variety:

The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU. Would you like to see the What If… Observer? in Marvel’s live action projects? All the news about the series is in our tab.

Source: Variety