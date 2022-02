What if you take screenshot on Facebook; Mark Zuckerberg warns

The billionaire, who pointed out the things that people should not spend money on, began to worry about the safety of the users of the social network, little used by young people today, since they prefer TikTok.

The social network, which belongs to Mark Zuckerberg’s economic group —Meta—, has had problems with the laws of several countries for the security and privacy policies on Facebook.

Trying to give greater confidence, the businessman announced that there will be a new update that will be reflected in the conversations that take place through that social network.

Facebook will notify you when someone takes a screenshot of chat, warns Mark Zuckerberg

The American announced that temporary messages from the social network’s Messenger chats will be “end-to-end encrypted” so that people receive a notification in case the conversation has been screenshotted.

What’s more, are working to add gifs, ‘stickers’ and reactions to encrypted messageshe added in a Facebook post, shown below:

New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message. We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 27, 2022

That same update was applied to WhatsApp a while ago, so that users are alerted in case their message has been captured by the receiver.