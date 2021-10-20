News

What If Zombies invade Disneyland!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Directly from the fifth episode of What If…?, Captain America zombies invaded Disneyland in California just in time for Halloween, as part of the show Oogie Boogie Bash.

As reported on Twitter by Attractions Magazine, the captain of the undead has frightened the guests of the park, with a costume with attention to detail and obviously rotting. You can see the video of his arrival below:

Here’s a video of zombie Captain America from Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash in California.

At the moment inside the Oogie Boogie Bash, in addition to Captain America zombies there are Agatha Harkness by WandaVision e Cruella from the film of the same name, but more characters could be revealed by October 31, maybe there will be other zombie heroes seen in What If…?

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

Source: Screen Rant

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

833
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
668
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
607
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
558
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
491
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
455
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
416
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
351
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
294
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
256
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top