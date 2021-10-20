What If Zombies invade Disneyland!

Directly from the fifth episode ofzombies invadedin California just in time for Halloween, as part of the show

As reported on Twitter by Attractions Magazine, the captain of the undead has frightened the guests of the park, with a costume with attention to detail and obviously rotting. You can see the video of his arrival below:

Here’s a video of zombie Captain America from Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash in California.

At the moment inside the Oogie Boogie Bash, in addition to Captain America zombies there are Agatha Harkness by WandaVision e Cruella from the film of the same name, but more characters could be revealed by October 31, maybe there will be other zombie heroes seen in What If…?

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

Source: Screen Rant