What injuries does monkeypox cause?

As a result of the appearance of cases of monkeypox in several countries, Spanish dermatologists were invited to participate in a data collection of this disease from May 28 to July 14, 2022. For this study, only those patients were included. who presented a positive result in any of the samples taken for orthopoxviruses either Monkeypox virus (MPXIV). A survey was carried out through the REDCap platform in which clinical, demographic and epidemiological data were collected.

Pseudopustules and severe pain

The results showed that most of the lesions began in the genital, facial, perianal or extremity area. Only a small percentage of patients (11%) had circumscribed or isolated lesions. One of the most important aspects that we contribute is the description of the fundamental lesion of monkeypox. Although we usually talk about pustules, what has been observed is that these lesions constitute pseudopustules, since their content is mainly solid and whitish.

In addition, the lesions usually have a necrotic center and an erythematous halo that gives them their characteristic appearance. Subsequently, as these lesions evolve, they may take on a more purulent, necrotic, or even ulcerated appearance. This is a fundamental piece of information to be able to help in its recognition by, not only from dermatologists, but from other health professionals who are not so used to assessing skin lesions. The symptoms of the lesions reported by the patients were variable, but some were very painful and were associated with swollen regional nodes (lymphadenopathy).

Other symptoms: inflammation, fever, tiredness…

Apart from skin lesions, other less common but relevant manifestations were: felons (inflammation of the distal part of the fingers), direct involvement of the oral or genital mucosa, and proctitis (inflammation of the rectal mucosa). These lesions could appear isolated, associated with skin lesions or early, which underlines the importance of knowing their relationship with the virus in order to make the proper diagnosis.

Monkeypox – reference image – Photo: Ivan-balvan/Getty Images

All patients included in the study presented systemic symptoms, mainly swollen lymph nodes (56%), fever (54%), muscle pain (44%), tiredness (44%) and headache (32%). Most of the time these symptoms appeared concomitantly or between 2 and 3 days before the appearance of the skin lesions.

Few hospitalizations and no deaths

The need for hospitalization was almost anecdotal (only 4 cases, 2% of the total), and in these few cases it was done to control pain or for preventive surveillance of the appearance of severe symptoms (severe dysphagia, conjunctivitis and suspected perforation). None of the patients died. All patients in our series were men. In addition, all of them reported having had sexual relations with other men (99%), and most had multiple sexual partners in the weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.

Other epidemiological data of interest observed were that 54% of the patients had presented the diagnosis of some sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the previous months, 34% used some type of drug in their sexual relations chem-sex Y 42% were positive for HIV. The use of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) in HIV-negative patients was also common. In addition, in 76% of the cases, another concomitant STI was found at the time of presentation of monkeypox.

The presence of concomitant HIV infection (with good virological control) or previous vaccination against smallpox was not associated with greater or lesser severity of the disease. Regarding the incubation period, in our series the median number of days from suspected exposure (in those patients where the time of exposure could be accurately established) to the onset of symptoms was 6 days (with an interval of between 4 and 9).

What is the infection like and who gets infected?

Skin lesions are a key manifestation of infection. Its onset is usually solid from pseudopustules that later become necrotic and can ulcerate.. Systemic symptoms appear in a large part of infected patients and constitute an important finding for the early detection of some cases; especially those who have had close contact with another diagnosed person.

It is a mild disease in most cases. Special attention must be paid to the most atypical symptoms that could appear isolated or that entail more complex management, such as proctitis, airway injuries and felons. Concomitant infection with other STIs is a frequent finding in patients diagnosed with monkeypox, so it should be actively searched for.. Although the current outbreak is occurring mainly in men who have sex with other men and with risky practices, it is possible that with the increase in incidence, cases may occur in patients or population groups with a different profile.

Monkeypox – Reference Image – Photo: Getty Images

However, with due care to avoid stigmatization, all control efforts (information, vaccination…) should be directed primarily at this most affected group, with the help of LGBTIQ+ groups, to protect them and offer an optimal opportunity to control the spread. outbreak. Without neglecting the importance that all health professionals, regardless of specialization, know this disease and its clinical characteristics, in order to diagnose the pathology in any person susceptible to contagion.

At this time, our main weapon for the control of the outbreak is to encourage and insist patients who have received a diagnosis to comply with the recommended period of isolation. In addition, having the vaccine may help immunize contacts of confirmed cases or anyone who may be at higher risk of acquiring the disease.

It is extremely important to continue research and the joint and coordinated work of the scientific community in order to advance in knowledge of this disease and answer the questions that we still ask ourselves such as: the persistence of the virus in fluids or mucous membranes, the possibility of contagion through asymptomatic people or the most suitable management of our patients.

By: Pablo Fernandez Gonzalez

Dermatologist, Ramón y Cajal University Hospital

This item was published originally by Science Media Center Spain.

Also published in The Conversation