What inspires Matt Ryan after coming to Indianapolis from Atlanta?

With its transfer to the Indianapolis ColtsMatt Ryan will become the fourth MVP-winning quarterback in the past decade to join a new team.

When quarterbacks switched teams more than twenty years ago, it usually meant the player was already in decline. But that has changed.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, two of the three previous quarterbacks to win MVP and then switch teams since 2012, have won the Super Bowl with their second team.

“I am thinking about this opportunity that I have to recover that spark for the rest of my career”, Ryan said in his introductory news conference with the Colts on March 22. “I came to a team that is extremely well put together and has a squad that was built to win. They’ve done a great job putting this team together.

“I am very anxious to start working and be able to share the playing field with these players and try to do my bit to help this team win as many games as possible.”

Ryan just wanted to leave Atlanta for Indianapolis.

Ryan wasn’t very explicit about what happened during the first week of free agency when the Atlanta Falcons they tried add quarterback Deshaun Watson through a transfer. But Ryan said leaving Atlanta wasn’t something he was considering at the start of March.

“It was not my decision [decisión inicial dejar Atlanta]… The whole time I was there [en Atlanta] I had a great time, without a doubt, and I worked really hard and did everything I could to help the team win.” Ryan said. “But at the same time I understood that, be it this year, next year, or at another time, there was going to come a time when things were going to change.”

As the Falcons began looking for other quarterbacks, Watson in particular, Ryan said he found out what other teams he might be interested in playing for.

He clarified that he only thought of a team.

“When I started to analyze my possibilities I realized that I only wanted to go to one place. There was no doubt that, if he was going to change teams, [Indianapolis] It was the chosen place.”

When the Falcons ran out of chance to acquire Watson, Ryan was given a choice — stay in Atlanta or go to Indianapolis. He said a meeting with Colts officials convinced him he was ready for a change.

“At the end of the day, the choice was to stay in Atlanta or come to Indianapolis,” Ryan said. “What convinced me was the meeting I had with Chris Ballard, Frank [Reich]Marcus Brady and Parks Frazier on Saturday night.”

“I realized that, when talking about the team they had, their faith in their players and the way they do things, it was the right time for me.”

Despite Atlanta’s controversial decision to try to replace him, although he had two years left on his contractRyan was very cordial about Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the entire Atlanta organization during his introductory news conference with the Colts.

Ryan looks to make NFL history

In his 14 seasons with the Falcons, Ryan pitched for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns. Is seventh in completions, eighth in passing yards and ninth in touchdown passes among all quarterbacks in NFL history.

With two very strong seasons with the Colts, Ryan could break into the top five quarterbacks for most completions and passing yards in NFL history and finish sixth in touchdown passes.

But Ryan and the Colts are looking to generate something more important than individual stats.

In all of NFL history, only four quarterbacks Outfielders have started Super Bowl games for two different teams — Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton. Brady and Manning are the only ones to win the Super Bowl starting on two different teams.

Because of Brady and the New England Patriots, Ryan and the Falcons did not win Super Bowl LI. Therefore, Ryan will not be able to join that very exclusive group that only includes Brady and Manning. But he could become only the fifth quarterback to start Super Bowl games for two different teams.

The last time the Colts played in the Super Bowl with Manning was in 2009.

