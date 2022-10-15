What is 15-15-15? This is Jennifer Aniston’s plan to stay 53 years old

It is based on dividing the training into three cardio blocks of 15 minutes each: one on the stationary bike, one on the treadmill and one on the elliptical.

When you see the great bodies of your favorite celebrities, you always ask yourself the same thing: how do they get it? Because it is very easy for us to justify ourselves with the fact that they have access to the scalpel, but the truth is that some, like Elsa Pataky they work at it, and a lot. So fewer excuses and more sports, which is not only good for having a great body, but your health will thank you.

This time we are going to talk about the 15-15-15 method, which is the one that follows Jennifer Aniston to have that amazing body at 53 years old. It is about dividing the training into three blocks of 15 minutes that you can do in a row or in different batches without this meaning that it will have less impact on your body.

These three blocks are just cardio: a first block of spinning on a stationary bike, a second block of running on the treadmill, and a third block on the elliptical. Before starting our detailed analysis, we already anticipate that it is not the most complete training, since it forgets to perform strength exercises, which can mean that your muscles do not exercise enough.

The advantages of the 15-15-15 method

It is a very simple and accessible training method for everyone. Of course, unless you have a stationary bike, a treadmill and an elliptical at home, you will have to join the gym. But if you are already paying your fee, you can do so without resorting to any professional unless you have a medical contraindication.

You can do this workout every day of the week, which will provide you with a significant calorie expenditure, which is necessary for fat loss. In addition, the fact that you alternate three different exercises every 15 minutes, will make you not get bored of always doing the same thing.

And as we have told you, it is not necessary to do the 45 minutes of training at the same time, but you can divide them during the day and adapt them to your schedule. If we want to train before work, but we don’t have much time, you can do 15 intense minutes of running, and leave the other two blocks for the afternoon.

The disadvantages of the 15-15-15 method

Skipping strength training is not beneficial in any workout worth its salt. Cardiovascular work is essential to burn calories, so you can lose fat, but you will not change your figure if you do not accompany it with exercises that exercise your muscles through force.

If you only focus on cardio training, you will probably be skinny and your body volume will be reduced, but your muscles will be soft and flabby, since you will not work your muscle mass. Our muscles need to be contracted to release substances that will help our body prevent and improve metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

How to incorporate the 15-15-15 plan

According to experts, you should prioritize strength work over cardiovascular work, unless you are an endurance athlete. Once you’ve done your strength training, you can introduce a block or two of Jennifer Aniston’s method, but you can’t forget about strength work.

You can also alternate days of strength with days of the 15-15-15 method, trying to fit it into your lifestyle. The training that combines strength and resistance is considered the most complete for health and aesthetics. In other words, don’t do this training method just because Jennifer Aniston does it, but you can incorporate it into your life with certain modifications.

With information from Woman Today.