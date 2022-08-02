News

What is a covid “rebound infection” like the one Joe Biden has

  • Juan Francisco Alonso
  • BBC News World

US President Joe Biden

“Friends, I have tested positive again.” With these words, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced on Saturday, via Twitter, that he had covid-19, for the second time, in less than ten days.

The news was surprising, because the president had already tested negative in all the tests he underwent during the previous four days, the White House reported.

However, his doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, attributed the relapse to a “rebound infection” caused by treatment with the drug Paxlovid, which he received during his first convalescence.

Despite not presenting symptoms, Biden announced that he was going back into confinement, although without stopping work.

