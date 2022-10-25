What is a “dirty bomb” and why is it dangerous?

What is a “dirty” bomb? 1:04

(CNN Spanish) — They have never been used in combat, nor have they been used by terrorist groups, and their real value as a weapon is in doubt. But “dirty bombs,” devices for dispersing radioactive material, are a possibility and have been generating concern and fear for decades.

Now, once again, “dirty bombs” have made headlines around the world after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused Ukraine of planning to use one of these weapons, without showing any evidence. in the context of the war launched by Moscow on February 24.

Shoigu made this accusation on Sunday in dialogue with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, and has also raised the issue with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Officials in the United States and other Western countries, at odds with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, have dismissed these claims.

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, told CNN that her office rejected “reports of Minister Shoigu’s transparently false accusations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory.”

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, also rejected these accusations. “There is only one individual who can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, and this person is the one who ordered Comrade Shoigu to call somewhere,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the country to refute the Russian claims.

After these reactions, however, the Kremlin insisted. “Your disbelief [la de los países de la OTAN] on the information provided by the Russian side does not mean that the threat of using a dirty bomb ceases to exist. The threat is clear,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

But beyond these comings and goings between officials, what exactly is a “dirty bomb”?

A “dirty bomb” is a radiological dispersal device, as defined by the IAEA, composed of a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with a radioactive material for civilian use and relatively easy to find, such as caesium-137 used throughout the world in medicine and other uses.

When exploding, the radioactive material, which can be present in the form of dust or small pieces called “pellets”, is dispersed in the surrounding spaces, contaminating them.

The explosion of a “dirty bomb” then generates potentially million-dollar damage, since the area must be evacuated and decontaminated, and this may include the demolition of structures and the necessary removal of debris, as pointed out by the organization focused on Nuclear non-proliferation. Threat Initiative (NTI).

It is not clear that the damage to people, however, is significant, beyond that produced by the conventional explosion, which alone can be high. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “the radioactive materials used in a ‘dirty bomb’ would not likely create sufficient radiation exposure to cause immediate serious illness, except to those people who are very close to the place of the explosion”.

The CDC warns, however, that radioactive dust and fumes from the explosion could be dangerous if inhaled, and appropriate steps, including evacuation, should be taken if you are near a “dirty bomb” explosion. “.

Due to the possibility of building a “dirty bomb” with radioactive materials for civilian use, governments around the world try to maintain strict control and monitoring of these, under the umbrella of the IAEA, to prevent terrorist or criminal groups from obtaining them.

In the case of caesium-137, it has uses in radiotherapy but also in industrial radiography and in sensors.

Therefore, “dirty bombs” should not be confused with nuclear bombs, in which an explosion of enormous destructive power is produced after the fission of highly radioactive material, in the context of a highly sophisticated process that only a handful of countries dominate (including the United States and Russia, not Ukraine).

