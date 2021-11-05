What is a Fiat 500 all in marble doing on the bed of the Po? The story is incredible

There Fiat 500 is one of the symbols of Italian motoring culture, but also of city ​​of Turin , where the Lamb industry was founded. The 500 is one of the most iconic cars and representative of Italy also abroad and it is not surprising if it can be transformed into a work of art , moreover as a “vehicle” of a very important social message .

Carrara marble sculpture

It is precisely the 500 that the artist Nazareno Biondo has installed in the waters of the Po, right in the Piedmontese capital, on 1 and 2 November. His work, called “Old Lady”Is a sculpture in Carrara marble and from now to November 21st it will be on display at the exhibition “Artist’s dust” organized by the Barock association. The Fiat, after having been “soaked” in the Po, was transported to the personal exhibition of the sculptor, to the former Paesana theater of Turin – today Palazzo Saluzzo Paesana. The exhibition is open for free until Sunday 21 November.

Environmental message

To realize his “Old lady“(Translation into Italian of the name of the work, any reference to the Old Lady of Italian football may not be accidental) Biondo – 36 years old – worked for two years on a 15-ton block of marble. Once finished, it was immersed in the Po to pay homage to the automotive history of Turin, but also for make people think about everything we throw into the river: the consumption extreme and easy, the carelessness, environmental pollution. The Fiat 500 has been fished out of the watery bed, that would be good fish out many other things.

