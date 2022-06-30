What is a K-shaped recovery and why do they warn that it is similar to what the Venezuelan economy is experiencing

Angel Bermudez (@angelbermudez)

After eight years of constant falls, the Venezuelan economy has returned to the path of growth.

Multilateral organizations, investment banks and numerous experts predict that in 2022 the South American country will see its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grow, although they differ in magnitude.

The Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC) places Venezuela this year as one of the countries that will grow the most in the region with an estimated 5%, while the International Monetary Fund points to a more modest 1.5%. The best forecast that has been made public so far was made in April by the investment bank Credit Suisse, which pointed to 20%.

In any case, this is a welcome change for a country whose GDP shrunk by 80% since 2013.

Despite the new favorable trend, some experts have warned that the rebound of the economy in Venezuela is taking a worrying direction, since it would be a K-shaped recovery.

What does this mean?

Unlike the V-shaped recovery, which indicates a drop and rapid recovery; or a U, which indicates a slower recovery; the K points to a quick drop after which there is an uneven recovery in which some sectors are winners and others are losers.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dollarization has contributed to the recovery of the Venezuelan economy.

“Although economic performance always varies across different parts of the economy, economists generally understand that business cycles of recession and recovery are broadly correlated across all or most sectors of the economy.

“What makes a K-shaped recovery different is that while some parts of the economy may enjoy a burgeoning recovery immediately after the recession, others may remain mired in slow growth or even continue to decline“, is explained on the Investopedia website.

The concept of a K-shaped recovery became popular from the analyzes that were made in 2020 regarding the response that the United States economy was having in the face of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But how is this reflected in the Venezuelan case?

an asymmetric recovery

“I call it the dangerous K-shaped recovery,” says Leonardo Buniak, economist and risk assessor, to BBC Mundo.

“It is an economic recovery where growth is not enough, is a bifurcated, asymmetric economic recovery. The K is a letter that has a vertical line and two legs: one that looks up and the other that looks down. The one that goes up represents the economic sectors of the Venezuelan economy that are proving to be winners; and the one looking down are the economic sectors that are being hurt,” he explains.

He indicates that this means that despite the growth estimates that are handled on Venezuela, not all sectors are going to be growing, so these calculations do not really reflect what is happening within the Venezuelan economy.

José Manuel Puente, professor of Economics at the Institute of Higher Administration Studies (IESA), considers that it is still too early to know if the recovery will be K-shaped.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The recovery in K exacerbates the inequalities.

This expert prepared a “consensus projection” taking as a reference the estimates prepared by a dozen recognized institutions that monitor the Venezuelan economy -including multilateral organizations, investment banks, etc- and concluded that this one to theno eThe GDP of that country will increase between 4% and 5%.

However, he points out that there is great uncertainty about the possibility that this recovery will continue over time, among other things, because it is partly fueled by an exogenous phenomenon, such as the increase in oil prices caused by the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.

“There are many doubts about the sustainability of this growth over time because Venezuela has not implemented a stabilization program with fiscal, monetary and exchange policy. Basically, the macroeconomic fundamentals of Venezuela remain the same and the problems that led Venezuela to such an acute recessionary cycle are still present there,” explains Puente.

winners and losers

Among the main beneficiaries of this growth, Buniak mentions commerce, supermarkets, pharmacies, telecommunications, services and food.

Caption, The so-called bodegones, stores that sell imported products at high prices in Venezuela, are among the winners of the economic recovery.

“Among the sectors that are growing there are many linked to imports. In Venezuela, the government has maintained a marked overvaluation of the exchange rate, where the rate of slippage of the exchange rate against the dollar is much slower than inflation,” he explains.

Among those who are losing out, the economist mentions Venezuelan producers of tradable goods, such as the manufacturing, textile, automotive and industry sectors in general, since they must compete with imported products whose price is artificially lower due to the overvaluation of the bolivar. .

Tourism and the construction sector are also among the affected sectors.

A more unequal country

José Manuel Puente indicates that this divergent recovery has several strictly economic consequences, such as, for example, that some sectors that are very important to generate long-term growth in the country, such as industry, do not show improvement.

image source, Reuters Caption, Ordinary Venezuela coexists with the Venezuela of the Ferraris.

It indicates that there are also impacts from the distributive point of view because there are some sectors that generate many jobs that are not recovering.

“Construction is the sector that absorbs the largest amount of labor and where many of these employees are from low socioeconomic strata, and that sector is not becoming more dynamic as a result of this temporary boom,” he points out.

Buniak, for his part, emphasizes the socioeconomic consequences.

“When we talk about sectors that benefit or are harmed, we have to remember that these are linked to families and, therefore, that K affects the population socioeconomically. In other words, when the economy grows in a K-shape what it is telling you is that economic and social inequalities are widening in Venezuela,” he points out.

The expert points out that the inequalities that are developing are also of a territorial nature, since not all regions or cities in Venezuela are benefiting from the economic recovery.

“Caracas has concentrated the benefits of being the capital of the Republic with the best servicesinfrastructure, water, electricity, fuel, etc… But the interior of the country, the province, is highly affected [por fallas en esos servicios]. Therefore, very important territorial inequalities are also marked in Venezuela”, he affirms.

When summarizing his vision of this unequal growth, José Manuel Puente points to the division of the country’s population into two blocks.

“There are a series of high-priced items destined for the consumption of 5% or 6% of the population, which are experiencing great dynamism, while 94% of the population is execrated from all the benefits. The latest survey of living conditions Encovi life quantifies that 94.5% of the population lives in poverty, that is, they do not have an income to access the basic normative basket of food and medicine,” he says.

“Thus, only 5.5% of the population is left out of that classification and they are the ones who can fill still lifes [supermercados que venden productos importados y de lujo]which can fill restaurants and flights to Europe.

“What is being generated is a dual model in which, in essence, either people are buying luxury imported products in a bodegón and getting into a Ferrari, or they are tearing apart garbage bags (to find something to eat),” he concludes. .