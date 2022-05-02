What is a nahual: Martha Pico, healthy with ancestral medicine

Their office receives patients with an offering to the ancestors and to Mother Earth, the four elements represented with water, the fire of a candle, the wind with a bird’s feather and the earth with some sand; In the center of the offering is the image of an indigenous person from a native town who represents his lineage, his grandparents.

“The Mother Nature provides us with everything we need to live”, words of Martha Piconamed grandmother of tradition, a nahual who is dedicated to healing with ancestral medicine. It uses techniques and knowledge inherited through the few codices that have been transmitted from parents to children or from teacher to student.

Practice came to be considered witchcraft

share that their activity previously came to be considered witchcraft derived from European cosmogony or beliefss, in the same way is related to shamanism, however, she is considered a nahual, who even have the ability to take animal forms through a mental projection.

“We are nahuales, not shamans, but people out of ignorance or fear better use the word Sámano, which is really how it is written. Shaman as a word it gained strength a few years ago, back in the sixties, it is a word imported from Siberia and means “man of knowledge”.

He assures that the practices of uses and customs of the original peoples entail something more than doing clean, it is about the correct management of energy to heal, an activity that can be a gift or also acquired with vast knowledge, especially of the lifetime.

“It is a magical world that has a logical or scientific answer. There are things that we still cannot support scientifically, but everything our ancestors did was quantum physics”.

What does a shaman do?

“A shaman is a person who has the ability to have vision, who can come and go from the tangible to the intangible., who can speak with the spirits, both of plants, animals and people. To be a shaman is to be in constant learning”.

Martha highlights that men and women work with herbalists to naturally induce the other, knowing what the plant contains, to an altered state of consciousness without ingesting organic matter. This is possible through the dream state (as if you were dreaming).

It’s not hypnosiswhat we do is that they enter a state of dreaming to resolve and see beyond what they can see with their human eyes. It’s part of our nature. The Neurosciences provide us with information about our brain’s ability to create, but we are still in our infancy”.

In his experience, he shares that those people who manage to have the ability to see beyond what the common population sees, such as healers, sorcerers, shamans or seers, usually unleash their potential and channels are opened after a traumatic experience. .

His extraordinary life by lineage

Martha Pico grew up in a family with a lineage of uses and customs with ancestral medicine, since her paternal grandmother has origins from the original Pame people, in addition to the fact that her father had two brothers who served as mediums, mediators between the living and the dead by lending their body so that a spirit has a voice.

“My father’s older sister was a spiritualist from a very young age. By lineage I bring these gifts or different capacities. We see things that others do not see, they are things in the form of a hologram and the light is not shiny, it is dull; over time you distinguish what is real and what is not.

Meanwhile, when he was four years old, he began to notice that he heard and saw things that the rest of his family did not perceive.

“The house where I lived in Saltillo, on the Alameda, was very old and it was said that there was a lady who came out of the hall and went into the laundry room, until one day I happened to see her when she came out of a room in a lilac dress” .

Fear was not present in her because her father always found some logical sense in allegedly supernatural events, which forged a character with which she learned to control her emotions and what she perceived.

Doña Tala, the bone girl of the neighborhood

Everything changed when he was introduced to the Mrs. Tala, the neighborhood bone-setter in the downtown area of ​​Saltillo. It was the late fifties. The mystic woman was left in charge of “piquita” during the mornings.

First he would just watch the chiropractic jobs Tala did, then he would discover what his hands and mind were capable of.

“The cleaning ladies put the crosses on me. One day my father took me to the neighborhood bonesetter. The first few days he only let me see how he served people, but later he taught me to manage energy, to rub, to be a bone girl”.

Talk to plants without cutting them

That’s how he learned to make energy balls and accommodate them; until talk to the spirit of plantsto how tell them to accompany her with the patient without having to cut them, especially scented plants such as epazote, rosemary, rue or pirul.

“While a medicine only suppresses the symptoms of a disease, within the recognition of herbalism it is to go to the origin of the problem, which is the person’s state of mind.”

A lightning that did not break it

Martha was about to turn seven years old and one day she accompanied her father to work, he was a surveyor. As he was holding a beacon-type sign on the street, lightning suddenly struck his body. The strangest thing is that it received the impact without the presence of any cloud, a phenomenon that science describes as possible. The force knocked her several meters and she was unconscious for ten minutes.

Among the medical care he received, no exit wound or burns were observed. When she told doña Tala what happened, she chose to change the teaching she was teaching.

“After the lightning struck me, my education and the use of my hands was much stricter. Perhaps it was not very good because it left me with a brain injury, but it was also something wonderful because it allowed me to do different things, when I moved my hands the clouds moved, the stars moved when I sang, I could direct the wind, to be weather or hail”.

Remove, do not put energy

“Thought is energy and when you put a directed intention on it, it can affect the center of a person,” shares Martha regarding the bad energies that can be transmitted to people, especially those who are mentally vulnerable.

to their 16-year-old lost his father, allegedly after someone gave him an illness. Martha still didn’t have the skills to remove that kind of evil and she couldn’t do anything. She is now convinced that her work is focused only on healing others, never affecting them.

“I made a commitment to myself and to the divine presence to remove, never put. Unfortunately, we are exporting certain techniques that were not used in Mexico, such as voodoo from Africa, Egyptian magic, Santeria, which has been changing the cookbooks that were used by medicine men and women.”

served for almost 18 years in a health stay where he treated up to ten patients a day with chiropractic massageswhich for her was like going to a library where he gained knowledge based on the experiences of othersand that was when Martha Pico took the opportunity to heal.

“I feel good about myself, removing and not putting on brings me a lot of peace. I am convinced that it was the best choice I could have made. Just as I have succeeded I have failed, but I have learned a lot,” she added.

